Round-up: When is a simple omission a snub?

When last week’s Globe and SAG nominations were announced, the blogosphere was thick with talk of who had been “snubbed.” It’s a word we’re all guilty of misusing, implying as it does calculated group-think impossible with large voting bodies. (Film writer Nick Davis summed up the misconception with this tweet: “Whenever I order off a restaurant menu, I look at everything I didn’t order, even the dish I almost chose, and I think, ‘I’m snubbing them!'”) Screen International editor (and HFPA voter) Mike Goodridge reminds us that voters can only vote for contenders, not against them; in a crowded field, omissions are inevitable, but who’s to say they were pointedly ignored? Proving that a group like the HFPA is a hive of conflicting opinions, not the collective Globes mentality we often refer to, his own favorite film of the year is “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” [Screen Daily]
Mark Harris is happy enough that Brad Pitt’s performance in “Moneyball” is headed for an Oscar nod, but believes he deserves one for “The Tree of Life” even more. [Grantland]
Madonna reveals in an interview that asked both her filmmaker ex-husbands, Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie, for advice on “W.E.” I smell sabotage. [The Telegraph]
On “The Artist,” and how it references later Hollywood talkies more than it does the golden age of silent cinema. [The L]
Nathaniel Rogers rounds up the year in LGBT characters on screen, including folks from “Weekend,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”… and “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.” [Towleroad]
Charlie Lyne takes issue with the eye-for-an-eye approach to sexual abuse in “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” [Ultra Culture]
Not having seen the film, I’m neither endorsing nor resisting her view, but Manohla Dargis is at the peak of her powers in this “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” review. [New York Times]
Why Michael Fassbender is the man of the year. (Not that most people need much convincing.) [The Playlist]
Finally, bringing it back home, a nicely balanced Top 10 from our HitFix colleague Drew McWeeny. [Motion Captured]
“Snub” talk generally annoys me, particularly when you get sites that compile a list of like 30 of them; there just isn’t that much room for everyone.
Manohla nails it again. Required reading.
I really and truly think Pitt delivers his worst modern performance in Moneyball
I can’t wait to finally see this next week. But I can’t believe this is true, Rashad, because after admittedly dismissing almost all of his performances before Fight Club, I have liked and even admired most of Pitt’s recent work. Inglourious Basterds was a step backward, but I blame that on (lack of) direction.
I actually think his perf in Moneyball is one of his least mannered. I thought it was VG, and good enough for a potential win.
I saw Dragon Tattoo last night and I have to say, wholly unimpressed. The film lacks any character development (except for possibly Mara), it builds no momentum, and worse, gives me no reason to care about any of these people. I did not read the book or see the Swedish version, nor do I care to. Lastly, I find the marketing of the film to be somewhat misleading. It presents this kind of edgy, thriller of a film yet the film itself delivers no thrills. The opening title sequence is completely out of touch with the rest of the film. It was the only interesting part for me.
I love it how people were surprised that ToL didn’t get any GG or SAG nods. Internet fanboys must not realize that they are not in touch with awards films. If they won’t vote for a gay cowboy movie, they’re not going to vote for a film lacking any coherent storyline