Round-up: When is a simple omission a snub?

12.23.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

When last week’s Globe and SAG nominations were announced, the blogosphere was thick with talk of who had been “snubbed.” It’s a word we’re all guilty of misusing, implying as it does calculated group-think impossible with large voting bodies. (Film writer Nick Davis summed up the misconception with this tweet: “Whenever I order off a restaurant menu, I look at everything I didn’t order, even the dish I almost chose, and I think, ‘I’m snubbing them!'”) Screen International editor (and HFPA voter) Mike Goodridge reminds us that voters can only vote for contenders, not against them; in a crowded field, omissions are inevitable, but who’s to say they were pointedly ignored? Proving that a group like the HFPA is a hive of conflicting opinions, not the collective Globes mentality we often refer to, his own favorite film of the year is “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” [Screen Daily

Mark Harris is happy enough that Brad Pitt’s performance in “Moneyball” is headed for an Oscar nod, but believes he deserves one for “The Tree of Life” even more. [Grantland

Madonna reveals in an interview that asked both her filmmaker ex-husbands, Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie, for advice on “W.E.” I smell sabotage. [The Telegraph]

On “The Artist,” and how it references later Hollywood talkies more than it does the golden age of silent cinema. [The L]

Nathaniel Rogers rounds up the year in LGBT characters on screen, including folks from “Weekend,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”… and “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.” [Towleroad]

Charlie Lyne takes issue with the eye-for-an-eye approach to sexual abuse in “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” [Ultra Culture]

Not having seen the film, I’m neither endorsing nor resisting her view, but Manohla Dargis is at the peak of her powers in this “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” review. [New York Times]

Why Michael Fassbender is the man of the year. (Not that most people need much convincing.) [The Playlist

Finally, bringing it back home, a nicely balanced Top 10 from our HitFix colleague Drew McWeeny. [Motion Captured]

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSBrad PittEXTREMELY LOUD AND INCREDIBLY CLOSEIn ContentionmadonnaMICHAEL FASSBENDERMONEYBALLTHE ARTISTthe girl with the dragon tattooThe Tree Of LifeWE

