Roundup: Academy names Sci-Tech honorees

They may not be as sexy as the main Academy Awards ceremony — something the Academy effectively acknowledges by annually selecting the hottest ingenue available to host the evening — but the Scientific and Technical Awards Presentation honors any number of worthy artists who contribute invaluably to our movie-watching pleasure. This year 52 individuals, covering 19 technical achievements, have been named as honorees, including cinematographer and VFX supervisor Peter W. Anderson, the recipient of this year’s honorary Gordon E. Sawyer Award. (His credits range from “The China Syndrome” to “U2 3D.”) The awards will be presented on February 15. [Deadline]

A spot-on piece by Wendy Mitchell on why giving over the Best British Film BAFTA to films like “Gravity” defeats the purpose of the award, however legitimately they qualify. [Screen Daily]

Manohla Dargis looks at the proliferation of independent movies in theaters, and wonders if it’s good either for the marketplace or the films themselves. [New York Times]

The great James Schamus, obviously an Academy member, breaks down how exactly the balloting process for Best Picture works. Worth reading even if you think you have a handle on it. [Variety]

Steve Coogan blames his lack of a BAFTA Best Actor nomination on “tall poppy syndrome.” (Or, perhaps, the wealth of good performances in the category?) [The Guardian]

Steve Pond gives an exhausting rundown of all 75 Oscar-longlisted original songs. He’s a more dedicated man than I. [The Wrap]

Former Academy president Tom Sherak will receive the Pioneer of the Year award at CinemaCon. [Hollywood Reporter]

Mekado Murphy looks at the intricate makeup work that could make “Bad Grandpa” this year’s unlikeliest Oscar nominee. [The Carpetbagger]

Todd VanDerWerff makes an Oscar plea for the production design of “The Conjuring.” Yes, yes, a thousand times yes. [The AV Club]