Roundup: Armond White jeers Steve McQueen at NYFCC Awards

Another year, another Armond White controversy. The famously against-the-grain critic routinely gets people’s backs up with his reviews, but he’s also taken in recent years to making a nuisance of himself at the New York Film Critics’ Circle Awards, denigrating his colleagues’ choices in the presence of the winners themselves. Last night saw his ugliest display yet, as he disrupted Best Director winner Steve McQueen’s speech by calling him “an embarrassing doorman and garbage man.” McQueen classily ignored him; the NYFCC, of which White is a former chair, should not do the same. A critic’s opinions are his to freely express in print; personal public abuse is another matter. [Variety]
A tweet by A.O. Scott is used — against his wishes — as a campaign ad for “Inside Llewyn Davis.” This is a weird business. [New York Times]
Liza Minnelli promises Matthew McConaughey her Oscar if he doesn’t win one of his own for “Dallas Buyers Club.” He’d be a pretty good Sally Bowles. [Hollywood Reporter]
Mike D’Angelo turns the clock way back to an acting race he believes the Academy got right: Best Supporting Actor of 1950. [The Dissolve]
John Legend will perform at the Academy’s post-Oscar Governors’ Ball. [AMPAS]
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Downey, Jr. are among the first wave of confirmed Golden Globe presenters. [Entertainment Weekly]
Tess Lynch on the battle between SeaWorld and the Oscar-shortlisted documentary “Blackfish.” [Grantland]
Tim Gray weights up the Golden Globe nominees on the BuzzFeed movie tracker. [Variety]
Historian Alex von Tunzelmann gives a resounding thumbs-up to “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.” [The Guardian]
Can’t White be expelled? Or does he have a lifetime membership of NYFCC. I dunno how membership to a critics group work, once admitted, can members not be expelled?
I don’t even get why you would use a tweet from an esteemed critic in an FYC campaign. Scott was a fan of the movie, right? Why wouldn’t you use a quote from his review?
And what does “embarrassing doorman” even mean?
He picked the film as the best film of the year. And praised it eloquently! But they go with a tweet! Brave new world. Like literally, a tweet can be a full page ad in NYT of all places!
But Scott is one of the biggest names in film criticism. So maybe even a tweet is enough for a full page ad.
It grabs your eye on the page. Not always easy to do that in a print ad. It’s unusual, which works.
I guess, but it just reeks of desperation to me. You occasionally see shitty movies using tweets from “regular” people in their commercials, mostly because no professional has anything nice to say about it. So seeing a tweet used like that will always seem like scraping the bottom of the barrel to me, even if it’s obviously not the case here.
I’m not on twitter, and I feel the same way you do about that general marketing strategy. But I think this is more a case of creativity here. They’re not trying to pass this off as a quasi-grass roots effort. Everyone knows they have the critical support, but their FYC campaign needs extra attention, and this is a quirky kind of subversive joke meant to leave readers scratching their heads a bit. It’s getting noticed.
I can see why they wanted to use the original, unedited tweet, which essentially slights The Wolf of Wall Street and American Hustle in favour of Inside Llewyn Davis — it would have been quite a crass move, and not really in keeping with the film’s profile, but the message would also have been clear. The edited tweet is classier, but doesn’t make much sense on its own, I think. Still, the visual impact of the ad is hard to deny.
I would definitely agree with that. And after learning the story behind the ad, I see it pretty differently.
“Embarrassing doorman” is a pretty loaded race-based insult, recalling the era when black men could only get menial, subservient jobs where they had to bob their heads at white men. It’s not the same, but in a similar vein to calling him an Uncle Tom.
Kate – not sure if you know this or not, but Armond White is black.
I’m very much aware that Armond is black. That doesn’t change my interpretation of the comment. It just makes it more disturbing. But not all that uncommon.
Hey John G., just to support Kate further, I believe using “doorman” in his insult was completely the equivalent for him to call McQueen an “Uncle Tom”. It seems to be an unfortunate insult thrown back and forth between successful black men and it is demeaning. The NYFCC should use some sort of “hate speech” criteria to expel this jerk from at least attending public events. Once again, like refs and umpires in sporting events, people just want to hear a critic give their opinion about what they’re reviewing, not their personal diatribes. Sorry for the manifesto!!!
Any other critics you could see drunkenly heckling someone at a critic’s awards gala?
Jeff Wells maybe?
I could also maybe see a drunken Tapley yelling out, “AMERICAN HUSTLE? AGAIN? ALL THESE AWARDS SHOULD BE GOING TO INSIDE LLEWEYN DAVIS!” at the Critic’s Choice Awards.
The sad thing is that I very much doubt Armond White had been drinking.
How is white still allowed at the NYFCC dinner? His comments and heckling is embarrassing and completely disrespectful, regardless how he feels about the film/person. That is not the time/place for such comments.
Meant “White” not “white”.
“but he’s also taken in recent years to making a nuisance of himself at the New York Film Critics’ Circle Awards, denigrating his colleagues’ choices in the presence of the winners themselves.”
I have no idea if this incident will prove to be true, but I remember that last one having been part exaggeration and the rest fabrication.
Sadly, there are several witnesses — including Slate’s Dana Harris, who was at White’s table — who say this is exactly how it went down.
(This was longer than I intended it to be. Sorry.)
I just came across her tweet, and unless she clarified who it was later in her feed…no, she didn’t.
[twitter.com]
I don’t mean to spend time defending White (if he did actually do this), but people hate this guy so much that they’ll put blinders on.
In 2011 he was falsely accused of having insulted Bening and making her cry when he instead complimented her on her speech and even dedicated the opening of an article on it.
[nypress.com]
When Aronofsky presented the Cinematography Award to Libatique that year, Aronofsky felt it was time to make a snide remark about White’s negative review of the film ( “I thought I was giving White the compassion award because if you don’t have something, you should get it. Seriously, keep it up because you give all of us another reason not to read The New York Press.”), and when White came back onstage, his only comment was “That’s all right. Darren reads me. That’s all I want. And because he reads me, he knows the truth.”
Wise? No.
Inappropriate and crossing the boundaries of his responsibility as a host? Hardly.
His incident where he yelled “Fuck you!” at Michael Moore a year or two ago was because Moore was spending too much time on stage, arguably hijacking the winner’s (How to Survive a Plague) platform by speaking his mind about his politics.*
“White confirmed to me after the event that he was the heckler. “He wasn’t the winner,” White said.”
Asshole move? Yes. Was he calling out poor etiquette by using some of his own? Yes. Was he heckling a winner? No.
[www.indiewire.com]
*I usually agree with Moore’s politics and disagree with White’s. Just to dispel any notion that I’m an Armond fanboy that would love the idea of calling out Moore in public.
And there’s one other incident I’m forgetting, but it was never made clear if it was White or his guest. Which is exactly what Stevens says in her tweet above.
[twitter.com]
So he should bore responsibility for bringing asshole guests that heckle at winners (and I wouldn’t put it past him to bring them just so that he doesn’t have to do it himself), but he shouldn’t be taking the blame for a 3rd or 4th incident of heckling, when none of those have been proven to be such.
I’ve seen at least 30 people call for the guy’s banning over this incident, never mind that he’s one the best critics out there (certainly within the NYFCC). People just hate his contrarian reviews and are willing to let a few false or exaggerated reports be reason enough to ban his ass. Evidence optional.
Oh Armond White. Such a diva.
Professional Troll. I have to admit the man’s got balls even if I abhor him.
White should’ve been kicked out of the NYFCC years ago, yet they do nothing, effectively condoning and endorsing this type of behaviour. Incredibly unprofessional, the whole lot of them.
From this account I would have guessed Armond White was having a meltdown and needs help. But, in truth, when “12 Years a Slave” first came out, I did think of “Hollywood Shuffle” and the fact that movies like “12 Years a Slave” are the last thing many black actors want to star in. They want to play Shaft, or the male lead in a romantic comedy, or Morpheus–not some tortured slave. On top of which, critics have emphasized the “truthful” nature of the movie’s source, when in fact slave narratives were usually exaggerated accounts–with lots of borrowing of horrifying anecdotes from other people’s lives or from urban (rural?) legend–with the very honorable intent of turning public opinion against slavery in the mid-1800s. It’s a little naive to accept any single narrative as 100% truthful. Not to excuse Armond White’s gross behavior, but it’s not simply that he is a self-loathing black man or anything like that (not that anyone said that he was). He’s just doing a bad job of airing views that others in the industry might very well share. And, who knows, that might mean the enthusiasm for the film among black academy members isn’t all that strong.