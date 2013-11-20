Roundup: Cinematographers come down on 3D

The Hollywood Reporter’s annual roundtables with actors and directors always make for enjoyable reading, though one rarely loses the sense that it’s being treated as a campaign exercise by all involved. Their first ever cinematographers’ roundtable, however, is quite a fresh, candid affair. Five DPs, including Sean Bobbitt (“12 Years a Slave”), Barry Ackroyd (“Captain Phillips”) and Bruno Delbonnel (“Inside Llewyn Davis”) get together for a chat on subjects from 3D to film-versus-digital to why their films never look the way they should on Blu-ray. Interestingly, no one speaks in favor of 3D — Ackroyd deems it a “gimmick,” Dryburgh “unnecessary,” and Bobbitt is “mystified” by it. Still, they’ll have to make their peace with losing the Oscar to “Gravity.” [Hollywood Reporter]
Steve McQueen defends the aesthetic of “12 Years a Slave,” in the face of critics who find it “prettified.” [Indiewire]
Tim Gray on why Oscar voters really need to consider Scarlett Johansson in “Her.” [Variety]
Is there a place for an R-rated “Hunger Games” film? [The Wire]
The late James Gandolfini is the cover star of GQ’s Men of the Year issue. (Can that posthumous nod for “Enough Said” happen?) [GQ]
Robert De Niro says he and Martin Scorsese have a gangster film in the pipeline. We’ve heard that for a while, haven’t we? [The Guardian]
Pete Hammond spotlights “Bridegroom,” a low-profile heartbreaker (already available on Netflix) with a lot to gain in the documentary Oscar race. [Deadline]
Rebecca Keegan discusses “August: Osage County” with writer Tracy Letts, director John Wells and four cast members, including Margo Martindale. [LA Times]
A list of 50 literary adaptations that (well, according to whom you ask) improved on their source material. [Total Film]
The list of films that are better than the books they were based on is all over the place. I mean, fair play, there are plenty of films that have improved on their source material – is anyone going to argue that Queens Bees and Wannabes is better than Mean Girls? – but I’m not sure that’s an especially interesting or insightful thing to point out. There are inevitably a few interesting choices here – The Painted Veil, holla! – but what about some other more interesting adaptations such as The Virgin Suicides, Beloved or Manhunter?
Interesting suggestions, though I can’t go there with you on Beloved — a brave and exciting adaptation, for sure, but I think that novel is pretty much unconquerable.
Oh, I agree completely – Beloved is a pretty much impossible novel to improve on, but I just feel that the adaptation engages with its source material in more interesting ways than, say, The Devil Wears Prada. Maybe I just want some sort of moderated list that reads as ‘Not Necessarily Better, but Definitely Worth Your Time, Do Check Them Out’ list…
Glad to hear about “The Irishman,” and even more so that “Silence” seems to be finally on track. (There, I jinxed it.) Apparently Day-Lewis is no longer involved, though. Is that the role Andrew Garfield is now attached to, or is he taking Bernal’s place?
While I see the argument in favor of R-rated Hunger Games movies, the books are part of Suzanne Collins’ efforts to write books about war to different age groups and Hunger Games fulfilled that teenage target. She grew up in a military family and her father was later a professor on war studies and she was educated on war and its consequences from and early age and wanted to do the same for others. Hence making her wanted target audience unable to see them in theaters would run against her original motive of writing the books in the first place. Even if the studio had been willing to do she, I doubt she would have allowed it.