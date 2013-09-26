Roundup: Deneuve honored by European Film Awards

I’ll be attending the European Film Awards once more in December, and one of several good reasons to do so is that Catherine Deneuve will be in attendance. The French legend has been announced as the recipient of this year’s EFA Lifetime Achievement Award. Hard to argue with that: from “Repulsion” to “Belle de Jour” to “Dancer in the Dark,” Deneuve is an art house icon whose career spans multiple nations and generations. (No one else, after all, can claim to have worked with Bunuel, Polanski, Truffaut, von Trier and Ryan Murphy.) I’ve long argued that she should be near the top of the Academy’s honorary Oscar list, not least since her lone Oscar nod (for “Indochine”) hardly even represents a career high. Also receiving an honorary award at the ceremony will be Pedro Almodovar; shouldn’t those two have collaborated by now? [EFA]
Joe Reid and a group of contributors rank Ron Howard’s filmography from best to worst. [Tribeca Film]
Daniel Montgomery notes that three of the last four Best Cinematography winners have been 3D spectacles. Will “Gravity” continue the trend? I think (and hope) so. [Gold Derby]
Nathaniel Rogers on a Best Supporting Actress race made up of blonde bombshells and character actors. [The Film Experience]
Jennifer Lawrence is reuniting with her “Hunger Games” director Gary Ross for a new adaptation of “East of Eden.” (No, she’s not playing the James Dean role.) [Variety]
Manohla Dargis on a New York Film Festival lineup that seems designed to up the entertainment factor. [New York Times]
Will Forte, the less-discussed star of “Nebraska,” hosts a screening of the film in LA. [LA Times]
How two seemingly unrelated Oscar hopefuls, “Wadjda” and “Fruitvale Station,” prove the value of keeping things small. [The Dissolve]
On why studios are beginning to shy away from formula-based romantic comedies. [The Hollywood Reporter]
It’s clearly the week for directors to lay into their leading ladies. Paul Schrader attacks Lindsay Lohan for her failure to support “The Canyons.” [The Guardian]
Was the implication of the Ron Howard article that “Splash” was his debut, or just that it was his breakthrough? There are two movies he made before: “Grand Theft Auto” and “Night Shift.” The latter would actually rank quite high on my list of Ron Howard favorites.
To Karen Kemmerle’s point about “Cinderella Man,” I remember the general consensus at the time being that Paul Giamatti’s nomination was primarily a consolation for his “Sideways” snub the year before (and to a lesser extent, the added goodwill from “American Splendor” the year before that). I saw “Cinderella Man” when it came out, and my opinion of it was that it was a good movie that I would probably never have the urge to watch again. 8 years later, I barely remember anything about it. Good but totally forgettable, in my view.
Maybe ask the website that published it, but I suspect it’d be more because few have seen those two movies and they can be hard to find.
I’m an unabashed Nancy Meyers fan so I was pretty disappointed to read the lead-in on the THR article.
The Gold Derby says that three of the last four Best Cinematography winners were for movies that could be seen in 3D. Inception is the exception.
Sorry, my memory slipped. Thanks.
Still, the last 4 winners of Best Cinematography also won Best Visual Effects, which is very telling, 3D or not.
Yes, that’s really the point I was driving at.
(I’ve long argued that she should be near the top of the Academy’s honorary Oscar list, not least since her lone Oscar nod (for “Indochine”) hardly even represents a career high.)
Please share your short-list.
Well, I don’t really keep a shortlist, but other names that come to mind are Mia Farrow (for the Hersholt Award, at least), Donald Sutherland, Mike Leigh, Cicely Tyson, Alain Resnais, Kathleen Kennedy, Agnes Varda and Michael Ballhaus.
I believe Mike Leigh is still competitive for an overdue win.
I’ve made my peace with Farrow’s pariah status within the Academy’s patriarchal order.
Now had I not made this request I wouldn’t have become conscious of Alain Resnais and I want to thank you specially for that.
Oh, I didn’t mean to imply that everyone on this list is past the point of winning — after all, Paul Newman won his Best Actor Oscar after getting the honorary one. I do fear Leigh will never quite come out in front, though, and his oeuvre at this point easily merits a career win.
And happy Resnais-hunting! Start with ‘Night and Fog’ or ‘Last Year in Marienbad’, and see how you go from there.
Short list: Harvey Keitel. Oh heck, David Lynch.
That artist biopic with Timothy Spall he (presumably?) has coming out next year sounds like maybe it could be “a thing”. Who knows.
Who knows indeed. Though Leigh’s done a historical biopic before, and it still wasn’t exactly Academy fodder. (Though hey, Topsy-Turvy remains his only film to win any Oscars at all.)
The artist is Turner, by the way.
And just as reviews say that the ladies in Blue give a magnificent performance, I can say that Lohan gives a wonderful performance in The Canyons. The film is wonderful too.
It’s not just that 3D movies have won Cinematography three out of four last years; if you look at “Avatar,” “Hugo” and “Life of Pi” and their performance at the Oscars, you could say each came in second. “Hugo” had more nominations with the same amount of wins as “The Artist,” “Life of Pi” had more wins than “Argo,” and took Director, and though its not as obvious with “Avatar” after the dust cleared, if you think the story of 2009 was “The Hurt Locker” versus “True Grit,” well, you obviously weren’t paying attention.
I’d say, from that track record for prestige 3D, “Gravity” would be a good prediction to have the largest number of both nominations and final Oscars. In other words, if you were in the business of predicting who came in “second” (or at least most nominations and most Oscars) at the Oscars, “Gravity” would be the obvious pick at this vague early point; the only way you’d lose is if “Gravity” won.
“if you think the story of 2009 was ‘The Hurt Locker’ versus ‘True Grit,’ well, you obviously weren’t paying attention.”
Yes, anyone who thinks this *really* wasn’t paying attention, since ‘True Grit’ was in the 2010 Oscar race, and therefore never competed against ‘The Hurt Locker’.
I agree that “Avatar” and “Hugo” were probably both in second place in their respective years, but I’m not so sure about “Life of Pi” (and “Inception” definitely wasn’t, though I’m assuming you realize that since you didn’t mention it). True, “Life of Pi” won Best Director, but let’s not forget that “Argo” wasn’t nominated in that category. Had the director’s branch nominated Affleck, he would have won, I’m sure. So because we had the Best Picture winner not competing for Best Director, voters had the almost unprecedented opportunity to spread their votes around in the Best Director category since many of them were presumably not able to just check off their Best Picture choice. That’s how Ang Lee won. I’m not sure whether or not it indicates that “Life of Pi” was the runner-up for Best Picture, because it could just as easily have been “Silver Linings Playbook” or “Lincoln.” It was probably very close between those three. Last year was just a strange year in general, though. I mean, try guessing what the nominees would have been in a 5-nominee year; it’s nearly impossible.
D’oh! Well, that’s not embarrassing at all.
@ Edwin, yeah, “Inception” was not second by any stretch of the imagination. This would be a more appropriate place to have typed “if you think the story of 2010 was ‘The King’s Speech’ versus ‘True Grit,’ well, you obviously weren’t paying attention.” Obviously, it was “The King’s Speech” versus “Inglourious Basterds”. Obviously.
But, seriously, second place at the Oscars is a very arbitrary thing to discuss; in my arbitrary rules for this nonexistent placing, a Director/Picture split means second goes to the Director, regardless of anything else (though “Life of Pi” did have the most wins, which my main arbitrary qualifier for “second” in the likely case of no Picture/Director split).
That being said, arbitrary imaginary guesses about things that really actually don’t matter are a lot of fun, so though I agree last year was strange, I will take up your challenge to try guessing the five nominees if it had been that way.
In fact, I’d say there’s an obvious top five; five movies won the Big Five awards. “Argo” had Picture and Adapted Screenplay; “Life of Pi” had Director; “Lincoln” took Best Actor; “Silver Linings Playbook” took Best Actress; and finally “Django Unchained” won Original Screenplay.
So, “Argo,” “Django Unchained,” “Life of Pi,” “Lincoln” and “Silver Linings Playbook”.
Also, going the other way, I’d say “Skyfall” would have been the 10th, though mostly just because I really wanted it to be a nominee.
I can see you’re joking about The King’s Speech (we all remember what was in second that year…it involved appletinis)but Inglourious Basterds was in 2009!
I don’t think it’s “obvious” that Django Unchained would have been a nominee. The other four, probably, but that fifth slot could have gone to any of them. I don’t think the fact that it won in two of the major categories necessarily means it was in the top 5. Off the top of my head, The Usual Suspects won 2 major awards (in fact, the exact two that Django Unchained won), and it still wasn’t a Best Picture nominee. Django Unchained MIGHT have been a top-5 nominee, but you could just as easily make a case for Les Miserables, Amour, Zero Dark Thirty, or hell, even Beasts of the Southern Wild.
In each year with the new system, it’s been harder to guess the five. 2009 was incredibly obvious. The five director nominees were Hurt Locker, Avatar, Up in the Air, Inglourious Basterds, and Precious, which were the five. Sixth place may very well have been District 9 (screenplay and editing), but this would never have appeared in a year of five. 2010 was likely also the director nominees, although there is the matter of Kids Are All Right, which fits a pattern of nominee we’ve seen in years of five. Juno, Little Miss Sunshine, Sideways, Lost in Translation…there is often a slot for this type of movie. In 2011, Malick would almost certainly have been a “lone director.” My guess is that The Help would have taken his place, but it’s hard to say for sure. There’s also Moneyball. 2012 brought us the most confounding version of this game, and it’s very hard to guess what “the five” may have been. I’d say the Academy has grown more and more into the groove of the new system, and now we’re finally operating in a 5+ model.
So, are you guys going to guess or what?
I mean, it’s the equivalent of comic book nerds talking about which superhero from DC would win in a fight with which superhero from Marvel, or whatever, but the reason they have those discussions is because they’re FUN. (For the record, Squirrel Girl always wins, Batman never loses, and Rainbow Dash beats Starscream.)
If you can make a case for Les Miserables, Amour, Zero Dark Thirty, or hell, even Beasts of the Southern Wild, then pick one and MAKE IT. It’s not like you have anything to lose.