Roundup: Fixing the foreign-language Oscar

By this point, it’s common knowledge that the Academy’s voting system for Best Foreign Language Film — or Best Foreign Language Film Approved And Selected By A National Committee That Is Also Agreeable To The Widest Academy Demographic And Was Domestically Released Within The Eligibility Window — is, to put it gently, somewhat flawed. Everyone has different ideas about how to fix it (including, to their credit, the Academy itself), but Toronto Film Festival director Cameron Bailey’s are more sensible than most. I wholeheartedly echo his statement that the idea of this being a country-based competition in this era of global co-production is archaic. Also interesting: he argues that requiring contenders to have a US release date would encourage increased distribution of foreign fare. Good points all round. [Variety]
Cannes sidebar hits “The Congress” and “Jodorowsky’s Dune” were among the big prizewinners at Fantastic Fest. [Twitch]
Andrew Pulver examines the Oscar prospects for British crowdpleaser “Philomena.” [The Guardian]
Jon Weisman on what went wrong with this year”s In Memoriam tributes at the Emmys – all awards show producers should really take note. [Variety]
On why recent Emmy winner Michael Douglas has been “taken for granted” by film awards. Well, the man has two Oscars. I think others have it worse. [LA Times]
In this week”s Criticwire survey, participants name the movies that their fellow critics got wrong. Well, “wrong.” [IndieWire]
An excellent essay by Dan Schindel on a widespread misconception about documentaries: why do so many people demand that they be “objective?” [Movie Mezzanine]
Adopt Films has acquired US rights to Israeli thriller “Bethlehem,” which has a strong chance of being the country”s Oscar submission this year. [Screen Daily]
The long-awaited adaptation of Lois Lowry’s “The Giver,” starring Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep, will be released on August 15 next year. [Cinema Blend]
Wow, that Michael Douglas article is beyond stupid.
I’m not sure it’s objectivity that people deserve to expect from documentaries, but factual accuracy. This is where most genuine complaints of misleading documentaries originate.
I think I also discovered what attracted Guy to the Indiewire piece: Gentlemen Broncos.
You see right through me!
Any article on Douglas that considers FATAL ATTRACTION and BASIC INSTINCT as career highs [other than box office] is doomed to failure. Douglas was terrific as Liberace, but most of his film work has been underwhelming. WONDER BOYS, however, gets my vote for most accurate movie depiction of academic life [where I have toiled for 33 years].
Guy, on the subject of the Foreign-Language Oscars, Canada has indeed chosen Gabrielle as this year’s candidate:
[www.telefilm.ca]
I should inform you that the choice of the Indian selection committee to not chose The lunchbox has caused scandal and outrage back home and deeply divided the film community and many people have come out with statements supporting or criticizing the move. Indian critics are notoriously very ambivalent about Indian films but The Lunchbox has found unanimous praise and love even from Indian critics. The decision has been a very controversial one.
I have to disagree with the idea that limiting the FL category to US releases would encourage more US releases of foreign fare. One reason is that it would surely mean the end of “one country, one submission” (otherwise, there’d be maybe 20 countries with a US release a year and thus only 20 possible nominees).
While distributors may rush additional foreign films into theaters, they’ll likely only take chances on those that fall into the Academy’s wheelhouse, those that are either “Oscar bait” or that hail from the usual countries (The Past, for instance, looking at current films). What is less likely, however, is that someone will take a chance on a more obscure film just with the hope that it might be the one film in a two-or-three year period to get a surprise Oscar nod and gain some attention (for example, would The Milk of Sorrow have gotten a US release date without the Oscar nomination? Would Bullhead?).
In the end, not only do I think the country would naturally gravitate to films from the same set of nations, but distributors would over-compensate and make matters worse. In the end, I think we’d have less (or at the very least, less interesting) foreign fare at the box office.
Correction: In the end, not only do I think **the Academy**…
You make some very good points, but you also speak as if more avant-garde foreign-language films never get released in the US of their own accord.
Bullhead, for example, actually did secure a US release without the Oscar nomination — Drafthouse Films acquired it the previous autumn. Some of this year’s more challenging submissions, including The Wall and Neighboring Sounds, have already been released in the US, and it’s not because their distributors smelled Oscar gold.
Right, and I don’t mean to suggest that the Dogtooths of the world can’t get US release without a nomination, but it certainly benefits some films and I fear that support will be cut off.
Re: Bullhead, you’re right. I was recalling that the release date announcement came after the nomination.
To fix the FLP category, it’s easy: just follow the Golden Globe/BAFTA rules, allowing both movies nominated by their countries and US releases to be nominated.