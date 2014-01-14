Roundup: Gerwig, Waltz, Schamus tapped for Berlinale jury

Funny that Cannes named Jane Campion their jury president last week, while the Berlin Film Festival — which is only three weeks away — is only announcing their now. Anyway, former Focus Features chief James Schamus is an inspired and discerning pick for the role. The same, in fact, goes for the jury supporting him, an eclectic, international bunch that includes recent Golden Globe nominee Greta Gerwig, two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, Michel Gondry (whose fascinating 2013 film “Mood Indigo” has finally been picked up by Drafthouse Films), Tony Leung and James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli. Can’t wait to see what they pick between them. [Berlinale]

Owen Gleiberman offers a measured, thoughtful take on Armond White’s eviction from the NYFCC. [Entertainment Weekly]

Pierre Lescure will take over from Gilles Jacob as president of the Cannes Film Festival next year. [Screen Daily]

As its Oscar campaign for “Gravity” ramps up, Warner Bros. is re-releasing the film in over 900 theaters on Friday. [Variety]

Pawel Pawlikowski’s gorgeous “Ida” is among the film’s shortlisted for the ASC’s inaugural Spotlight Award. [Hollywood Reporter]

Criticwire participants wonder whether or not critics should give out awards. [Indiewire]

Surprise (to some, anyway) Golden Globe winner Alex Ebert discusses his approach to scoring “All is Lost.” [New York Times]

Glenn Dunks completes his comprehensive profile of the film’s shortlisted for the documentary Oscar. [The Film Experience]

Love this. “The Act of Killing” director Joshua Oppenheimer waxes lyrical about my #2 film of 2013, Clio Barnard’s devastating “The Selfish Giant.” [The Dissolve]