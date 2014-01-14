Roundup: Gerwig, Waltz, Schamus tapped for Berlinale jury

Funny that Cannes named Jane Campion their jury president last week, while the Berlin Film Festival — which is only three weeks away — is only announcing their now. Anyway, former Focus Features chief James Schamus is an inspired and discerning pick for the role. The same, in fact, goes for the jury supporting him, an eclectic, international bunch that includes recent Golden Globe nominee Greta Gerwig, two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, Michel Gondry (whose fascinating 2013 film “Mood Indigo” has finally been picked up by Drafthouse Films), Tony Leung and James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli. Can’t wait to see what they pick between them. [Berlinale]
Owen Gleiberman offers a measured, thoughtful take on Armond White’s eviction from the NYFCC. [Entertainment Weekly]
Pierre Lescure will take over from Gilles Jacob as president of the Cannes Film Festival next year. [Screen Daily]
As its Oscar campaign for “Gravity” ramps up, Warner Bros. is re-releasing the film in over 900 theaters on Friday. [Variety]
Pawel Pawlikowski’s gorgeous “Ida” is among the film’s shortlisted for the ASC’s inaugural Spotlight Award. [Hollywood Reporter]
Criticwire participants wonder whether or not critics should give out awards. [Indiewire]
Surprise (to some, anyway) Golden Globe winner Alex Ebert discusses his approach to scoring “All is Lost.” [New York Times]
Glenn Dunks completes his comprehensive profile of the film’s shortlisted for the documentary Oscar. [The Film Experience]
Love this. “The Act of Killing” director Joshua Oppenheimer waxes lyrical about my #2 film of 2013, Clio Barnard’s devastating “The Selfish Giant.” [The Dissolve]
Thanks for the tidbit that Mood Indigo had finally secured US distribution. I had given up trying to keep track of the film last year, since there was never any news about it coming out in the USA. I’m glad to hear that it will finally find its way here and I’m very much looking forward to seeing it.
Also, that Berlin jury is pretty tight. They always seem to get some really eclectic people that you wouldn’t necessarily expect on a film festival jury, so this is a pretty cool group of people.
I absolutely think the critics should have their awards.
It is more than anything else an assertion of an alternative worldview and an assertion of more democracy in cinema. Otherwise we would just be left with the myopic industry awards and star whores like Golden Globes and “””Critics”””” Choice awards.
But I think the regional critics awards HAVE been corrupted. I for the life of me cannot believe that critics picks can shake out like Academy predictions for the most part. The regional critics awards have no integrity and frankly no importance even. Its not even like they throw a party and get stars to attend, so they don’t even have incentive to star fuck. Why then do they starfuck?
I think many many critics, even the top ones, even subliminally, subconsciously, do look to the films in Oscar contention as the cream that the year has to offer and that is so disheartening.