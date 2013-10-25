Roundup: Greta Gerwig waxes philosophical on awards season

When yesterday’s Gotham Award nominations were announced, many noted with some surprise that the very good, very independent and very Gotham-centric “Frances Ha” was left off the list entirely. One of those was Nathaniel Rogers, who wound up accidentally breaking the news to the film’s star and co-writer Greta Gerwig. Unsurprisingly, she’s not that bothered — about this, or awards in general. “I think if you’re in the film business long enough they eventually get around to you somehow. Or at least when you die a picture of you goes up onscreen … I also think filmmakers who I love — sometimes the movies they get recognized for aren’t as good as some of their other movies. ‘Oh, we sat on it when it was fascinating in the 80s or something, so now we’re going to do it!'” [The Film Experience]
Jen Chaney on why those following the Oscar race needn’t take sides between “Gravity” and “12 Years a Slave” — which have more in common than meets the eye. [The Dissolve]
Tim Gray says the recent release-date shuffles among certain prestige titles haven’t made too much impact on the race. [Variety]
Steve Pond picks apart the spate of “Blue is the Warmest Color” controversies one by one, and asks that we let the film do the talking from now on. [The Wrap]
Putting the focus back on the movie, Abdellatif Kechiche narrates a key scene from the film. [New York Times]
Wesley Morris writes possibly my favorite piece so far on “12 Years a Slave.” Even if you think you’ve read enough, read this one. [Grantland]
Andrew Romano talks to Jehane Noujaim about “the year’s most dangerous doc,” the increasingly Oscar-buzzed “The Square.” [Daily Beast]
17 rising talents, including “The Impossible” star Tom Holland, were celebrated at BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits night. [Screen Daily]
David Poland says we still have no Best Picture frontrunner. I think a few people might challenge him on that one. [Movie City News]
A tale of two 23-year-old stars: why Jennifer Lawrence is getting it right, and Kristen Stewart is not. (Bit harsh, I think.) [Vulture]
I felt the same way, Guy. Wesley Morris’ word was the last one I needed to hear on “12 Years,” and he really brought it, as always.
Indeed. But it also reminded me that I hadn’t read Armond White’s review yet, so I did.
Don’t.
White has an excellent review well worth reading.
I always end up coming across as an Armond White apologist, probably because I’m kind of the Armond White amongst my group of friends (I often like movies that they don’t and dislike movies that they do), but I genuinely think that his reviews are almost always worth reading. He’s not a troll like the internet would have you believe. I don’t like how he’s become this internet villain basically just because he panned popular movies like “The Dark Knight” and “Toy Story 3” while giving positive reviews to such widely dismissed movies like “Jonah Hex” and “Transformers 2.” I think most people just looked at the tomato symbols on Rotten Tomatoes and determined that because he likes these movies but not those ones, he must be a troll. I doubt they’ve actually read the reviews. That’s why I’m glad that he’s not included on Rotten Tomatoes anymore.
If White has a problem (and he does, I’ll admit), it’s that he too often makes assumptions about other people’s opinions of a movie and then proceeds to base his reviews on these dubious perceptions of other people’s tastes. When he sticks to his own feelings about the film rather than explaining why he thinks other people are wrong, he’s usually pretty fascinating.
I might just agree with you, Edwin. But to me, White is a really good writer with a good vocabulary and knowledge of films who knows how to put sentences together, but so often those sentences don’t really correlate well with the film he is reviewing. He makes just enough sense for you to think he’s making perceptive reviews, but mostly it amounts to rather dubious and nonsensical critiques. The thing he seems to be best at is talking about how wrong other critics are. For that. he’s an irrelevant voice to me. Honestly, a lot of what he says sounds like he’s pulling it out his ass lol. It’d be funny if he wasn’t getting paid for it.
He’s not a film reviewer in the traditional sense. He’s a cultural commentator who uses cinema as a springboard to discuss social trends. And he’s very good at it.
The Vulture article is just ridiculous. The likes of Ryan Gosling or Leonardo Di Caprio are never criticized for not being as sociable and press-friendly than people like George Clooney or Ben Affleck, but Kristen Stewart gets bashed for not doing exactly what Jennifer Lawrence does?
I often cringe when I see people calling sexism, but here’s a situation where it’s clearly present.