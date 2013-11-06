Roundup: Hans Zimmer on the Oscars and a life in movies

Hans Zimmer will very likely receive the tenth Oscar nomination of his career for his robust, striking score to “12 Years a Slave”; he may well even get his second win. (Yes, he’s only won for “The Lion King.”) It’ll be a suitable capper on what’s been a busy year for the German composer: I think he’s equally Oscar-worthy for “The Lone Ranger,” and there’s “Rush” and “Man of Steel” besides. Anyway, the subject of the day’s best online read, as he reflects (and gossips) on a range of films he’s scored in his career, from “My Beautiful Launderette” to “Inception.” On the Oscars, meanwhile, he says, “[They’re] incredibly seductive. You see people who you admire and who you think have incredible artistic integrity make complete fools of themselves on that stage. Me included.” [Vulture]
Emma Thompson will be the subject of a BAFTA: Life in Pictures tribute later this month. [Screen Daily]
Tim Gray on why studios are so reluctant to promote two leading co-stars in the same category. [Variety]
Guild-winning costume designer Trish Summerville discusses her creations for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” [New York Times]
From James Franco to Mads Mikkelsen to Tye Sheridan, Peter Knegt spotlights 10 underdog actors who deserve Oscar consideration. [Indiewire]
Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender talk about “12 Years a Slave” and their ongoing collaboration. A McQueen/Fassbender musical? It’s mooted. [Film.com]
Leslie Felperin on why the oft-applied Bechdel Test is no reliable indicator of a film’s feminist value. [The Guardian]
Why Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s “Don Jon” potentially points to a new distribution model for studios. [Tribeca Film]
Oscar-nominated writer-director John Sayles on why it’s harder than ever to get by as an independent filmmaker. [Newsday]
Thanks for ruining film music, Hans.
Thank God I’m not the only one who feels that way. I cringe every time I see he’s scoring a movie I want to see.
To be fair, there are a number of good — even great — Zimmer scores that I have in my soundtrack collection, but the man’s overall influence on film music over the past decade has been nothing less than POISONOUS. I realize that Hollywood always chases trends and “what works”, but the combination of all of the great “silver age” composers dying left and right since 2003 (John Barry, Elmer Bernstein, Jerry Goldsmith, Basil Poledouris, ect.) and Zimmer’s army of “assistants” getting to score every third movie released with the EXACT SAME generic chugga-chugga-chugga string ostinato and BWAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH foghorn brass has turned the art of film composition into a soupy mess that’s barely distinctive from the punishing sound design of today’s movies. I literally had to hold my ears watching The Dark Knight Rises last summer, because the combination of the crushing sound mix and Zimmer’s incessant, punishing score was absolutely numbing.
Hans Zimmer used to be a composer to watch. His work is not admired by film music experts. His called revolution is nothing new nothing that wasn’t made in the 80’s in a verter way. His work in 12 years is not flashy ay all, ADN José personal success has to do mire with his business model (cheap,simple and loud with interns working without credit). I respect the admiration of some who enjoy his music as something new. But seriously, without denying he has talent he’s not the best of the best today, not even respected by his peers who inderstand he undervalued film music
I liked Zimmer’s work just fine. And I’m also a big fan of his work on Man of Steel. I’d be just fine w/ him winning for 12 Years; it’s a moving and spare score that deftly aided the film. I can hear echoes of Inception, but I’m not as irritated by this as many ppl seem to be. Composers echo past works all the time.
“Composers echo past works all the time.”
*cough* James Horner *cough*
12 Years A Slave is an excellent movie but the score sounded EXACTLY like Inception
And “Inception” sounded exactly like “The Thin Red Line,” so…
And none of these scores, in fact, sound EXACTLY like one another, so…
Gonna have to go w/ Guy on that one. It gets to a point where people just want scores to sound like they’re coming from two different composers. Sorry, folks, that’s hard to pull off.
I know a lot of people who think the Indiana Jones and Superman themes sound the same. I admit there’s a similarity, but I never mistake one for the other. The point is that John Williams has also been accused of using elements from previous scores in his work.
Oh, and Nino Rota did it too. Infamously, the Academy deemed his score for The Godfather ineligible for this exact reason. They felt he borrowed too much from his previous scores for it to be considered original.
The point is that all film composers borrow some elements or themes from their previous work. It’s hard not to when some of these guys score three or four movies a year. There’s no way anyone can come up with four scores every year that are entirely free of any resemblance to past work.
I listen to a ton of scores and agree that a composer tends to go back to the well and use similar themes across his work which makes them seem recycled but for some reason the inception-type music in 12 Years was the only thing that bothered me recently and took me out of the film.
Or rather ppl want each score to sound like a different composer made it.
FWIW, I like John Williams and James Horner, even though many of their scores sound the same.
The problem isn’t that Zimmer’s scores all “sound the same”. It’s that they all sound like shit.
IMHO.