Roundup: Harvey pledges to strip back violence in movies

Probably the story that caught the most traction over the holiday yesterday was Harvey Weinstein’s recent comments on violence in films on CNN’s “Piers Morgan Live.” Said the Weinstein Company co-chairman, “You have to look in the mirror,” he said on the program. “I have to just choose that aren’t as violent as they used to be. For me, personally, I can’t continue to do that. So change starts here.” Of course, Weinstein hasn’t really traded in violence beyond his relationship with Quentin Tarantino. [CNN]
We’re a few days late in noting it but Mark Harris’ sober assessment of the nominations is a good one. “It”s always a pleasure to discover we don”t know quite as much about the Academy”s tastes, which shift slightly every year as new members replace old, as we imagined we did.” [Grantland]
If you’re eager to know how the Oscars might play out, here’s a tediously assembled simulated ballot to chew on. [Awards Daily]
Scott Feinberg gets Sandra Bullock to talk about her pretty-darn-good career choices as of late: four Best Picture nominations, two Best Actress nominations. [The Race]
Why Emma Thompson was the real winner of the 2014 SAG Awards. [E! Online]
At barely 23 years old, Jennifer Lawrence landed her third nomination in four years last week. David Crow has some ideas on why she might be good for America. [Den of Geek]
The Oscar nominations brought a wide array of surprises, not least of all below the line. What were the most surprising craft category nods and snubs? [Gold Derby]
“No More Fake Shit”: The Taming of David O. Russell. [The Bygone Bureau]
cinemaretrospectivedylanandrew.blogspot.com
I just realized that the first three Best Picture-nominated movies that Bullock’s been in are all among the most maligned nominees of recent times, and with good reason (though Crash probably wouldn’t be so hated if it hadn’t won). That’s not her fault, of course – she did solid work in all of them.
Speaking of Tarantino, I wonder who will produce his movies now that Harvey will pass.
Everyone (but probably Megan Ellison).
Yeah, I’ll believe Harvey will let that sweet Tarantino money pass for “moral principles”. I’ll believe it just as much as I believe in Santa.
This Harvey Weinstein declaration makes me want to puke. Of course he is saying that because the ONLY film he has now in the Oscar Game is PHILOMENA, which is zero violent. He’s fighting against 12 Years, who’s very violent. So what does he do? Critic violence. So people may think 12 Years is bad for being violent and Philomena is good for having a peaceful heart.
And what about August Osage County? This is one extremely violent film. Violence is not only guns, punches and murder, mr. Weinstein.