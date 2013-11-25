Roundup: Is ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ the film equivalent of Macklemore?

11.25.13 5 years ago 12 Comments

So far, “Dallas Buyers Club” has had a fairly smooth ride, but it was inevitable that its social and sexual politics would at some point find vocal dissenters. R. Kurt Osenlund certainly does his best to trigger a debate, calling it “one of the year’s worst films,” and likening it to Macklemore’s hit single “Same Love” as a work of “warped queer advocacy.” “I sure as hell don’t want to see the first major movie about AIDS in 20 years to be about a goddamned queer-hating hick,” he fumes. “I want more from my art, I want better advocates, and more than anything, I want more people, and colleagues, to acknowledge the problem.” He then goes on to suggest director Jean-Marc Vallée’s heterosexuality might “in a way” be problematic. I can’t say I agree with him one iota, but there’s a longer discussion to be had here. [House Next Door]

Wendy Mitchell finds out just what’s going on with the two versions of Lars von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac” that are set for release. [Screen Daily]

Alexander Payne’s mom prefers “Election” to his other films. Alexander Payne’s mom knows what’s up. [The Observer]

AMPAS is sending a delegation that includes former president Sid Ganis and filmmaker Ava DuVernay to represent the organisation at the Dubai Film Festival. [Variety]

John Landis rails against the current state of studio film production. Join the queue. [Hollywood Reporter]

New voting rules in the foreign-language and animated categories make the process more democratic in one sense, says Pete Hammond, but is it fair on the films? [Deadline]

Kevin Lincoln profiles “Out of the Furnace” star Casey Affleck: he should be more famous, Lincoln writes, but it’s kind of his own fault that he isn’t. [New York Times]

Michelle Paradis profiles Oscar-nominated costume designer and her work on “The Butler.” Can she nab another nod for putting Forest Whitaker in a disco onesie? [Below the Line]

Nathaniel Rogers considers the “lopsided embarrassment of riches” in this year’s male acting categories. [The Film Experience]

