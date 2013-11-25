Roundup: Is ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ the film equivalent of Macklemore?

So far, “Dallas Buyers Club” has had a fairly smooth ride, but it was inevitable that its social and sexual politics would at some point find vocal dissenters. R. Kurt Osenlund certainly does his best to trigger a debate, calling it “one of the year’s worst films,” and likening it to Macklemore’s hit single “Same Love” as a work of “warped queer advocacy.” “I sure as hell don’t want to see the first major movie about AIDS in 20 years to be about a goddamned queer-hating hick,” he fumes. “I want more from my art, I want better advocates, and more than anything, I want more people, and colleagues, to acknowledge the problem.” He then goes on to suggest director Jean-Marc Vallée’s heterosexuality might “in a way” be problematic. I can’t say I agree with him one iota, but there’s a longer discussion to be had here. [House Next Door]
Wendy Mitchell finds out just what’s going on with the two versions of Lars von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac” that are set for release. [Screen Daily]
Alexander Payne’s mom prefers “Election” to his other films. Alexander Payne’s mom knows what’s up. [The Observer]
AMPAS is sending a delegation that includes former president Sid Ganis and filmmaker Ava DuVernay to represent the organisation at the Dubai Film Festival. [Variety]
John Landis rails against the current state of studio film production. Join the queue. [Hollywood Reporter]
New voting rules in the foreign-language and animated categories make the process more democratic in one sense, says Pete Hammond, but is it fair on the films? [Deadline]
Kevin Lincoln profiles “Out of the Furnace” star Casey Affleck: he should be more famous, Lincoln writes, but it’s kind of his own fault that he isn’t. [New York Times]
Michelle Paradis profiles Oscar-nominated costume designer and her work on “The Butler.” Can she nab another nod for putting Forest Whitaker in a disco onesie? [Below the Line]
Nathaniel Rogers considers the “lopsided embarrassment of riches” in this year’s male acting categories. [The Film Experience]
Yikes, that Kurt Osenlund piece is wretched. Macklemore a “latter day Eminem”? Puh-leez.
That guy has been working all season to win the Armond White Award for Contrariness.
The Osenlund piece is part of the weird new Puritanism of the cultural left. It’s as if anything with a possible conservative influence needs to be scrubbed clean. About 98% are heterosexual; are they not allowed to be involved in projects about contemporary issues? When the character is from a state that voted for Bob Dole, he’s a “hick” and must be the wrong advocate. What nonsense. Talk about pegging people down. Haven’t had a chance to see the movie yet, but knowing Schamus I imagine it’s probably pretty liberal and shouldn’t be upsetting people with such a narrow view of issue ownership. Unsure if this is even worth responding to.
Thanks to the Variety piece, I checked out the website for the Dubai Fest. Pretty impressive program. Between this and the Abu Dhabi fest a few weeks back, it’s nice to see a burgeoning cinema movement in my old stomping ground. Maybe it’s time to move back.
I had a conflicted response to DALLAS BUYERS CLUB, not as vitriolic as Osenlund, but I was nonetheless irked. I was conflicted by how straight performers – musicians like Macklemore, actors like McConaughey – don’t have anything to lose these days from playing towards gay activism. I likely would have found the film better if it had focused on the harder, scarier, sadder story of Rayon, just as I likely would have thought Leto’s incredible performance was even better if played by an actual transgender performer. Alas, those are decisions DALLAS BUYERS CLUB was not particularly interested in doing.
As a gay man, I find the idea that characters must be played by someone of their sexual orientation/gender identity to be absurd. You don’t see critics of NPH playing straight on How I Met Your Mother…
I don’t think they must be, but I would like the occasional film to try it with a transgender actor. I mean, I remember watching TRANSAMERICA and finding the “reveal” sequence to be awfully contrived because, well, we knew it was a prosthetic and Felicity Huffman just ended up looking a bit foolish. And then I think of how much power and gravitas GUN HILL ROAD got simply by casting Harmony Santana who was so good and has since had to make movies like EATING OUT 4: OPEN WEEKEND. Or even just someone as mysteriously androgynous as Jaye Davidson in THE CRYING GAME. I’d just like a major film like DALLAS to try it.
Jared Leto is incredible in the film, but when an entire film about AIDS is so straight (even Tom Hanks in PHILADELPHIA was gay, although a disappointingly asexual one)… I tend to side with the article. I’d like actual gay people to have had some part in the telling of this story since the entire reason for its existence is gay people.
I hope that makes it clearer? Or have I just dug myself deeper?
Although the Osenlund piece is far more vitriolic than I would be, I have to admit that he touches on some points of the film that I did find problematic. What’s difficult about the film isn’t that it uses a ‘conservative’ or ‘hick’ character (both words which are unhelpful in this debate and as such should not have been used by him), it’s that, as he said, it’s 2013 and yet we apparently still require a stereotypically masculine heterosexual surrogate before studios/audiences will feel comfortable approaching a topic.
One interesting issue that I’m curious to hear opinions about–last year, Tarantino received all sorts of flak (perhaps rightly so) for his repeated use of racial epithets in Django, despite their probable historical appropriateness. Why does no one have a problem with the relentless stream of homophobic slurs in Dallas Buyers Club? Sure, it’s probably accurate to period, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t become too much/isn’t still unpleasant. If anything, McConaughey’s character is praised for being as homophobic as he is.
That’s pretty much exactly the same criticism we can levy at “12 Years a Slave.” After all, its main character, our “surrogate,” is essentially an outsider or a witness; an exception. He doesn’t really belong to the lives of most of the other slaves. He doesn’t “represent” them, so to speak. While the same can be said for Woodroof and “Dallas Buyers Club,” we need to remember that these are also true stories, and thus have the right to be told. It’s kind of erroneous to say “it’s 2013 and yet we apparently still require…” when nothing about this film is required – it’s a true story. A film about Rayon, or in the case of “12 Years,” a film about Patsey, would be great, but those are simply not the stories being told here.
Agree on all accounts JLPATT. But the question remains, why aren’t stories about Rayon being told with the same about of visibility as Dallas Buyer’s Club? As you said, a film like that would be great, but those stories aren’t told with much frequency in mainstream media; they end up being regulated to a subplots. That fact shouldn’t diminish films like DBC or the stories it tells (which Osenlund does very dismissively and, IMO, ignorantly.) But I do think it’s a good question to ask. The stories we choose to tell and embrace says a lot about where we are in a society.
All good points. I think Treyd hits what I was aiming for–it’s not that Dallas Buyers Club shouldn’t be made, or that it’s not a story worth telling. It’s just that the only mainstream films made about this subject from the past 20 years have been from a heterosexual perspective, and I think that might say something slightly disconcerting.
“Is ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ the film equivalent of Macklemore?”
Yes. Osenlund is correct. And DBC is a well-calculated vanity project.
I actually think the reviews and Oscar buzz response to DBC is one of the more confounding things of this early Oscar season.
Do I think McConaughey was great? Yes I do. He deserves, at the very least, an Oscar nom. But beyond that, I found the film to lack depth/insight and was very by-the-book in execution.
What people seem to be missing is that Woodroof and the film itself also help to remove the stigma attached to the AIDS, revealing its larger scope and implications well beyond the homosexual community. Part of its power is in debunking the conception that it is a gay disease, something many people today *still* believe.