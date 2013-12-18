Roundup: Is there a holiday movie overload?

#Colin Farrell
12.18.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

From “Saving Mr. Banks” to “The Hobbit” to “The Wolf of Wall Street,” the fortnight between December 12 and Christmas Day finds a dozen films going into wide release in the US. Ben Fritz wonders if the holiday box office is being overloaded: “With several days off of work or school, if not a full week, many people are free to see multiple movies at any time of the day … Nonetheless people’s movie time isn’t infinite, and a surfeit of new titles could overtax even the most avid moviegoers.” Unlike the summer tentpole glut, he notes, it’s many adult-oriented fare that is filling theaters. Will there be any casualties? [Wall Street Journal]

“Inside Llewyn Davis” has been named the best film of 2013 in Film Comment’s annual critics’ poll. [Indiewire]

Laura MIller on how, in “Saving Mr. Banks,” Disney has once more given P.L. Travers the short end of the stick. [Salon]

From Adele Exarchopoulos to June Squibb, The Dissolve team offers their pick of 2013’s best female performances. [The Dissolve]

The English-language voice cast of “The Wind Rises” includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt and Werner Herzog. [Variety]

Amir Soltani wants to see some awards recognition for “Her” cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema. Co-sign. [The Film Experience]

“American Hustle” costume designer Michael Wilkinson goes into detail on the film’s bra-less sartorial universe. [Huffington Post]

The Giffoni festival for children’s film is paying tribute to Marvel superheroes and honoring Meryl Streep. Not as a Marvel superhero, but wouldn’t that be something? [Hollywood Reporter]

Apropos of nothing, really, but I couldn’t resist: Colin Farrell talks about his “unconsummated romantic relationship” with the late LIz Taylor. [The Guardian]

TOPICS#Colin Farrell
ACADEMY AWARDS AMERICAN HUSTLE Colin Farrell HER? In Contention INSIDE LLEWYN DAVIS meryl streep SAVING MR. BANKS THE WIND RISES

