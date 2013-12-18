Roundup: Is there a holiday movie overload?

From “Saving Mr. Banks” to “The Hobbit” to “The Wolf of Wall Street,” the fortnight between December 12 and Christmas Day finds a dozen films going into wide release in the US. Ben Fritz wonders if the holiday box office is being overloaded: “With several days off of work or school, if not a full week, many people are free to see multiple movies at any time of the day … Nonetheless people’s movie time isn’t infinite, and a surfeit of new titles could overtax even the most avid moviegoers.” Unlike the summer tentpole glut, he notes, it’s many adult-oriented fare that is filling theaters. Will there be any casualties? [Wall Street Journal]
Laura MIller on how, in “Saving Mr. Banks,” Disney has once more given P.L. Travers the short end of the stick. [Salon]
From Adele Exarchopoulos to June Squibb, The Dissolve team offers their pick of 2013’s best female performances. [The Dissolve]
The English-language voice cast of “The Wind Rises” includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt and Werner Herzog. [Variety]
Amir Soltani wants to see some awards recognition for “Her” cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema. Co-sign. [The Film Experience]
“American Hustle” costume designer Michael Wilkinson goes into detail on the film’s bra-less sartorial universe. [Huffington Post]
The Giffoni festival for children’s film is paying tribute to Marvel superheroes and honoring Meryl Streep. Not as a Marvel superhero, but wouldn’t that be something? [Hollywood Reporter]
Apropos of nothing, really, but I couldn’t resist: Colin Farrell talks about his “unconsummated romantic relationship” with the late LIz Taylor. [The Guardian]
I do think there is a holiday movie overload. I dont know how most movies can have room to breathe and have a nice life with box office legs. There always seems to be another or two boig movies being relased the same and/or next week. Its crazy. I know there are ebbs and flows to the timeof theyear that movies do better than others. But they really should be spaced out more. Im kind of digging this latest model of opening a movie in small release in mid-late November and then going wide in January. More room. And lots of crud is released in January to go up against..
Now all I want is a Meryl superhero movie. Or just a feature documentary about her. They would be basically the same, anyways.
Unfortunately,since most of the Academy who votes for the Oscars seem to ignore most films released before November, there’s going to be a glut of Oscar bait every December until proven otherwise.