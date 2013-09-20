Roundup: John Singleton on who should (and shouldn’t) direct black-themed cinema

“Can a white director make a great black movie?” It’s the kind of question that bothers me — you can extend it to asking whether a male director can make a great film about women, or whether a straight director can make a great film about homosexuality. (This year, Abdellatif Kechiche answered both those questions in the affirmative.) Great storytelling requires more empathy than first-hand experience. Still, John Singleton (the first black filmmaker ever nominated for a Best Director Oscar) looks at such recent films as “Fruitvale Station,” “The Butler” and “12 Years a Slave” — all by black directors, though not all by African-Americans — argues that “there is a noticeable difference between pictures that have significant contributions from African-Americans behind the scenes and those that don’t.” He adds “what Hollywood execs need to realize is that black-themed stories appeal to the mainstream because they are uniquely American” — which, well, let’s just say I can’t see everyone agreeing on that point. [Hollywood Reporter]
The International Cinematographers’ Guild announced four special award winners, and one of them is… hey, Kris Tapley and In Contention. Well, thank you very much. [Variety]
Jeff Bridges admits he was “a little underwhelmed” by “R.I.P.D.” Well, it takes a Dude to admit it. [GQ]
Should we be asking more questions about the 3D-and-IMAX makeover being given to “The Wizard of Oz” than we currently are? [Slant]
“Fast & Furious 6” and Emma Watson were the biggest social-media champions of the summer movie season. [LA Times]
Matt Bomer is set to play Montgomery Clift in a biopic of the troubled, Oscar-nominated actor. [The Guardian]
Joseph Gordon-Levitt talks about going behind the camera for the first time in “Don Jon.” [New York Times]
J.J. Abrams says he wants his upcoming “Star Wars” film to “feel real.” Well, relatively real. [EW]
Joe Eszterhas will be the headline speaker at this year’s London Screenwriters’ Festival, where guests also include Jim Sheridan and David Hare. [London Screenwriters’ Festival]
Matthew Bomer will make a surprisingly effective Montgomery Clift, I think.
I think it’s inspired casting.
Wow! Congratulations Kris and In Contention!
This is an honor, specially in regards to your annual shots of the year column. And also a place where the technique of film-making is discussed and not just actors.
So, is it too early to ask if Kris is planning on doing his top 10 shots of the year column?
But seriously, congrats to him and the whole In Contention team!
Singleton doesen’t dismiss at all the idea of white people making black movies (he praises The Color Purple and Django Unchained among others), but the lack of input of black people into those movies, wich considering the complaints of the author Julie Maroh, in whose comics “Blue is the warmest color” is based, about how what was missing on the set was lesbians maybe there’s some truth to it.
But he also refers to how now that there’s a huge market for black movies doesen’t seems to be a growing presence of black people behind those movies, and while he’s likely biased in this regard is something to consider.
I do believe he misses the point with the american thing, not only because 12 Years a Slave was directed by a brit, but mainly because, those movies work as windows to very particular experiences that employ the biggest asset movies have: empathy. Emphaty to generate on audiences that comes, as you say, from the emphaty the storytelles have for their subjects.
Oh, and congratulations for the Guild thing. Pretty cool.
“wich considering the complaints of the author Julie Maroh, in whose comics “Blue is the warmest color” is based, about how what was missing on the set was lesbians maybe there’s some truth to it.”
Hers is merely a personal, subjective perspective, even if she is the author of the source material. This isn’t a question of “truth.”
Yes, it’s subjective (what isn’t) and she doesen’t condemn the movie, but if you’re making a movie about a lesbian relationship and you’re a man, maybe you need some input so the sex scenes respect the characters desires instead of falling into a male idea of what lesbian sex could be, and that’s where that author’s complain fell. Seh even said it wasn’t as an author, but as a lesbian that shhe found the scenes “laughable”.
Again, I agree with you, everyone should have the right to tell any story that feels strongly about, but when we are talking about real subjects and communities that the author is foreign to he owes the most accurate depiction of said communities, to the audiences and the characters, and that’s hardly archievable without the participation of those directly involved.
It’s not a question of authorship or “truth”, but respect and research.
Glad to see the industry responding to IC’s below the line features. It’s one of the reasons I find myself coming back, season after season. Congrats!
Thanks a lot, guys. Very proud to be recognized in this way.
Completely well deserved, well done sirs.
Congrats Kris, congrats to the IC crew for all your awesome work over the years :)
You put it beautifully in terms of empathy vs. experience.