Roundup: Phoenix keeps riding the truth train

I have to say, Joaquin Phoenix deserves the Oscar for his interviews alone this season — whether he likes it or not, he’s swiftly shaping up as the most compelling human figure in this year’s awards race, and I’m increasingly thinking his sheer unfiltered bolshiness could be more of a help than a hindrance to his reluctant Best Actor campaign. His latest refreshing dose of candor comes in a UK broadsheet interview, and is perhaps more endearing than his headline-making anti-awards rant. The choice quote: “I think the trouble is I’m not very good and I need a lot of help; I need the entire set to be working to help me.” Keep going, sir. [The Independent]
Anne Thompson previews the AFI Fest, which kicks off tonight with the world premiere of “Hitchcock.” [Thompson on Hollywood]
After the film’s commercial bellyflop in the States, “Cloud Atlas” producers are counting on the international market to help them save face. [Variety]
In spite of the box office grosses, meanwhile, R. Kurt Osenlund believes the film should still be taken seriously as a Best Picture contender. [The House Next Door]
Michael Cieply looks at “Quartet” and “A Late Quartet,” two films linked by concerns of aging and classical music. (The same goes for “Amour,” but that annoyingly doesn’t have “Quartet” in the title.) [New York Times]
Oli Lyttelton looks at the screenplay races, and thinks Paul Thomas Anderson is well-positioned to become an Oscar winner even if “The Master” doesn’t take off in a big way with the Academy. [The Playlist]
Executive producer Guillermo Del Toro talks about fighting fear and cynicism in animated Oscar hopeful “Rise of the Guardians.” [LA Times]
Jon Weisman condenses all the key awards dates over the next four months into one pretty cut-out-and-keep calendar. [The Vote]
With Halloween over, Nathaniel Rogers rounds up a month of his highly enjoyable Oscar Horrors series. [The Film Experience]
Finally, I saw a whole lot of Twitter folk going on about how William Friedkin’s Criterion Top 10 was pretty great. I checked. It’s pretty great. [Criterion]
“Oli Lyttelton looks at the screenplay races, and thinks Paul Thomas Anderson is well-positioned to become an Oscar winner even if “The Master” doesn’t take off in a big way with the Academy.” I said that before I saw the movie, although, I had at the time started reading the screenplay and it was a way superior to read than the Tarantino script.
I think people might be compelled to give “The Master” best screenplay so as to give Anderson a long overdue Oscar, but its also been seen that the academy has a tendency to think about screenplays entirely in terms of dialogue. Which is why I think if “Django” is well received and nominated, the first of which being a big if, it could be a more likely winner.
Anderson deserves to have a first Oscar over Tarantino getting a second.
I think that’s a determination to make based on the quality of the respective scripts, not general reputation (even if in reality the latter certainly comes into heavy consideration).
I agree. If Tarantino’s is better, than it’s better and it will deserve the win more. But I think “The Master” has an incredible script behind it and it would be a mighty task for Tarantino to do one better. But I like the idea that if “Django” does well, these two could be facing off in this category. PTA and Tarantino are friends and it would be a cool awards season narrative.
“Keep going, sir” seems like an awfully glib and shallowly smirky thing to say about someone who seems like he’s not in a good place. I’ve been reading these interviews with Phoenix and more and more I become convinced that he’s either going through a depression or something similar.
It’s got nothing to do with being candid. He generally seems like someone who isn’t just enjoying awards but his own profession in general. And it doesn’t stop there. It seems like his attitude is colored by his overall mood. He doesn’t seem very happy and and I hope that I completely wrong about that.
Phoenix is genuinely sensitive. His upbringing was hippy-dippy. I’m sure he was given more adult privilege as a child to pursue his own interests and maybe he doesn’t relate well to the rest of us you didn’t have that kind of unorthodox parenting.
who didn’t have that kind of unorthodox parenting.
Except for your rather smirky first sentence, I kinda agree with you, Guesto. You’re right– this all does sorta suggest maybe some underlying trouble. Hoping he’s either ok or gets some help (no pun intended, given his recent quote).
Nothing but respect, admiration and sympathy from me for Phoenix, Guesto/Maxim. But I know that reaching for arguments is your schtick.
Joaquin was in his brother’s (River) company when he died, and you have to wonder what kind of impact that has on a young kid. He’s a good actor, and while people are blowing his perfectly good performance in “The Master” way out of proportion, I do hope he gets better and continues to deliver strong work.
ugh “One of the greatest actors of our generation”. People just keep lapping up that line with him. Like I said above, he’s a great actor, and I’ve always liked his performances, and I’m glad to see him getting recognition, (he should have won for “Gladiator”, if you ask me) but that line is such over kill. And I’m starting to feel like his antics are overshadowing the much better performance by Hoffman, who is truly one of the greatest actors of his generation.
I was never a fan of his acting. He was never terrible, more or less, just there. Hoffman is better when he’s not playing it straight — his Lancaster Dodd is too subtle and ordinary for my taste. Albeit appropriate for the character but I just don’t get the knee-jerk elevation he gets over Phoenix. I suspect those who dislike Freddie Quell and Phoenix’s go for broke take on it and find refuge in Hoffman’s betrayal.
It’s not an issue of performance style for me, it’s an issue of character. Quite frankly, Freddy Qwell isn’t a complex character. He’s a drunk/PTS victim in need of a guiding light. I think those qualities make him a good point of view character. But I think Dodd is the more fascinating figure, there’s a lot of stuff going on under the surface that only occasionally boils to the top.
Guy, I’m curious to hear your opinion of “Cloud Atlas.” Have you seen it yet?
I haven’t had the opportunity yet.
I’m not saying it couldn’t happen, but I actually doubt Anderson’s chances of winning Best Original Screenplay for “The Master.” He’ll definitely be nominated, but it’s a very loosely structured, opaque script. I’m inclined to believe that most people view the movie as more of a “cinematic” achievement (directing/cinematography) or as an acting achievement than as a great achievement in writing. I honestly think it’s his least accomplished screenplay to date, though I think it’s kind of beside the point since it seems like it was purposefully vague in order to allow for more of a free-form, chaotic feel with the filmmaking. I don’t know. Like I said, it could happen even if only as a consolation prize, but I frankly don’t see it happening as of now.
I wonder if Michael Haneke could actually win Best Original Screenplay this year ala Pedro Almodovar for “Talk to Her” if the Academy is really taken by “Amour.”
I have the same reservation there.
I think Wes Anderson could actually win here, because it’s really popular, easy-to-love movie (whereas “The Master” is intentionally inscrutable) with a memorable script.