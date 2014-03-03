Roundup: Social causes and social media dominate the Oscars

Alessandra Stanley discusses the presence of social causes, notably gay rights, in last night's ceremony. Citing Jared Leto's impassioned acceptance speech for “Dallas Buyers Club” and Ellen DeGeneres's playful allusions to her sexuality on stage, she writes: “Hollywood is so righteous, suddenly, about gay rights, and that”s a little puzzling because for so long, movies were part of the problem. Professional basketball has its first openly gay player, Jason Collins, but it”s still hard to think of romantic leads – male or female – who are A-list Hollywood movie stars and also openly gay.” [New York Times]
Critics may be unsure of DeGeneres, but audiences aren't: last night's ratings are the best since the last ceremony she hosted. [Hollywood Reporter]
Why the host's emphasis on social media was a savvy move. [LA Times]
Ramin Setoodeh, meanwhile, thinks she's the best fit for the job since Billy Crystal. [Variety]
Mark Harris declares last night's show, for better and worse, a low-energy end to a bad-energy season. [Grantland]
Dana Stevens thinks Lupita Nyong'o schooled Matthew McConaughey in the art of acceptance speeches. [Slate]
Nathaniel Rogers rounds up some trivia tidbits about this year's winners — I hadn't realized until now that Cate Blanchett and Matthew McConaughey are the same age. [Film Experience]
Finally, moving away from Oscar talk, Amy Nicholson wonders what killed the romantic comedy. [LA Weekly]
If they’re not going to take chances and continue to bring back repeat hosts, just give us Hugh Jackman. IMO he’s the last great Oscar host and brought a real sense of fun and excitement to the show.
I like Harris’ piece. Nothing makes me wearier than people who are overly cynical and bitchy about the oscars. As if this insititution just sprung from the earth yesterday and we aren’t already familiar with it and all its quirks and foibles.
I always wonder why people pay so much attention to something they claim to disklike.
Even though we knew it was going to happen, it’s still kind of amazing 2012/2013 are the first years since 1951/1952 when there was a back-to-back Picture/Director split. Not only that, but this now makes two years in a row in which the Best Picture winner won no more than three Oscars, in both cases bested by other films. When was the last time *that* happened?
You’d have to go back 77 years. 1935: Mutiny on the Bounty won only Best Picture, while The Informer took four awards, including Best Director. 1936: The Great Ziegfeld won three awards including Best Picture, outdone by Anthony Adverse with four.
Wow! Thanks for looking that up so I didn’t have to. ;)