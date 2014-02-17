Roundup: Spike Jonze’s awkward TV moment

Most would say Spike Jonze is one of the more charming, genial people on the circuit, but even nice guys have their bad PR moments, and Jonze had his on the UK current affair show “Newsnight,” where he clashed awkwardly with host Emily Maitlis. Avoiding her questions while probling her about her own emotional reaction to “Her,” he eventually drew an admission that she was “moved,” only for Maitlis to take to Twitter to call the film “a sad male festish fantasy … like ‘Lost in Translation’ but nowhere near as good.” Ouch. [The Guardian]
BAFTA ratings are down. Perhaps if they showed them live, audiences might be more interested? [Screen Daily]
On the great films that have recently ended up in the public domain. Expect grim remakes any minute now. [New York Times]
Speaking of which, four reasons why Hollywood persists with remakes. [Vulture]
Patton Oswalt discusses his strategy for hosting the Independent Spirit Awards. [LA Times]
Kristen Bell, Michael B. Jordan snd Christopher Nolan were on hand for the Academy’s Sci-Tech Awards on Saturday. [The Wrap]
Cameron Crowe’s untitled new project, starring Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper, has been set for a Christmas Day release. [Collider]
Steven Soderbergh on why “Chinatown” is as good — or better — than we all think it is. [Extension 765]
I think Bafta was a very good show this year. But it is just baffling that it is not live.
Eh, Maitlis’ social media after interview is far more passive aggressive and condescending than Jonze’s interview … if she felt that Her was a disembodied fantasy, her approach of not giving an opinion and then using social media to critique the film is disembodied from providing a discussion.
Some comments on a few of the articles:
– I think the Maitlis-Jonze interview is a weird clash: she seems to have chosen a really aggressive (and yet baffling) line of questioning, and he seems flummoxed (and who can blame him).
– As well as screening the BAFTAs live (and really, it was surreal being at home in London last night and having to avoid the internet in case I found out about the winners before the TV programme – I mean, can you imagine having to do that for the Wimbledon final?!), something else that would surely help their ratings is if they didn’t just reproduce the exact same show they produce every year. I swear you could literally show the same show year on year and just edit in new acceptance speeches. And I wish Stephen Fry (whom I like in everything he does except this) would ease off those ridiculous tongue-twisting presenter introductions.
– Soderbergh is absolutely right!
I thought the BAFTAs where OK… maybed they should cut down the red carpet interviews to less that 45 min and show more of the awards though…