Roundup: Spike Jonze’s awkward TV moment

Most would say Spike Jonze is one of the more charming, genial people on the circuit, but even nice guys have their bad PR moments, and Jonze had his on the UK current affair show “Newsnight,” where he clashed awkwardly with host Emily Maitlis. Avoiding her questions while probling her about her own emotional reaction to “Her,” he eventually drew an admission that she was “moved,” only for Maitlis to take to Twitter to call the film “a sad male festish fantasy … like ‘Lost in Translation’ but nowhere near as good.” Ouch. [The Guardian]

BAFTA ratings are down. Perhaps if they showed them live, audiences might be more interested? [Screen Daily]

On the great films that have recently ended up in the public domain. Expect grim remakes any minute now. [New York Times]

Speaking of which, four reasons why Hollywood persists with remakes. [Vulture]

Patton Oswalt discusses his strategy for hosting the Independent Spirit Awards. [LA Times]

Kristen Bell, Michael B. Jordan snd Christopher Nolan were on hand for the Academy’s Sci-Tech Awards on Saturday. [The Wrap]

Cameron Crowe’s untitled new project, starring Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper, has been set for a Christmas Day release. [Collider]

Steven Soderbergh on why “Chinatown” is as good — or better — than we all think it is. [Extension 765]