Roundup: Steve McQueen heads to HBO

You could hardly ask for a better illustration of the current equality in status between film and television that the fact that the arguable frontrunner for this year’s Best Director Oscar is already developing a new project at HBO. Following in the footsteps of Steven Soderbergh and Todd Haynes, among others, “12 Years a Slave” director Steve McQueen is collaborating with writer Matthew Michael Carnahan (“World War Z”) and producers Iain Canning and Emile Sherman (Oscar winners for “The King’s Speech,” they also worked on McQueen’s first two features) on a drama series about a young African-American man entering New York high society. Could the British artist-turned-filmmaker get an Emmy to go with his possible Oscar? [Deadline]
Tim Gray is worried the Oscar talk surrounding “The Wolf of Wall Street” will do the film a disservice, however good it is. [Variety]
With “12 Years a Slave” off to a solid start in the US, Michael Cieply wonders how it will perform internationally. [New York Times]
Peter Knegt lists 10 actresses who merit Oscar consideration, even if the odds are stacked against them. [Indiewire]
Alyssa Rosenberg stands up for the role of Twitter in criticism. [Think Progress]
Moroccan Oscar submission “Horses of God” has found a high-profile champion in Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme. [Screen Daily]
Susanne Bier, who was recently attached to “Mary Queen of Scots” with Saoirse Ronan, is apparently returning to Denmark for her next project. Still no sign of “Serena?” [Hollywood Reporter]
The production designers of “Rush” and “Labor Day,” among others, discuss their work in the ADG’s latest missive. [Perspective]
Cannes selection “For Those in Peril” leads the nominations for the Scottish BAFTA Awards. [The Scotsman]
Finally, I’m late arrive to this, but no matter: this list of the 50 greatest final shots in cinema in wonderful. [Film.com]
At the time of my writing this, the only comment on that “Wolf of Wall Street” article opines that the public will never support DiCaprio movies again because he got “too close” to Al Gore and Barack Obama. It’s sad that a lot of people won’t be able to view “The Wolf of Wall Street” outside the lens of awards season, but it’s even sadder that people can’t discuss movies without bringing up the politics of those involved (and being totally wrong while doing so, since DiCaprio’s last two movies were both pretty big hits).
Speaking of “Django Unchained,” I could see “Wolf” doing similar business both in terms of box office and Oscars. I’m not being one of those people who say things like “It’s this year’s ‘Django Unchained,'” I’m just trying to give you an idea of my expectations for it.
Also, I absolutely adore that list of the greatest last shots. There wasn’t one pick on the list that struck me as undeserving, and I was very impressed by the range of movies they considered. Going in, I figured either “The 400 Blows,” “2001,” or “City Lights” would be #1, and by the time I got the end (to find that I was right about one of my picks), I realized that there are probably 20 or so that could have made for a great #1 pick. I was super happy to see “An Autumn Afternoon” on there as well; it’s my favorite Ozu movie, and the ending scene has always lingered in my mind as being especially powerful. The only last shot I can think of off the top of my head that wasn’t on the list but probably should have been is “The Seventh Seal.”
Hmmm… questionable list. Off the top of my head these films were pretty egregious omissions:
“The Godfather”
“Sherlock Jr.”
“Sunset Boulevard”
“If….”
“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”
“Il Posto”
“Bonnie and Clyde”
“Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles”
“The Graduate”
“Bicycle Thieves”
“The Blue Angel”
“The Conversation”
And the greatest final scene/image/shot of all time, bar none… “Nights of Cabiria.” Not seeing that one there kind of put a damper on the whole list.
The ending that haunts me the most is The Prairie Home Companion. Knowing this is the last scene ever for Altman and the context of the scene….tears. Tears everytime.