Roundup: Steve McQueen heads to HBO

#Labor Day
10.30.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

You could hardly ask for a better illustration of the current equality in status between film and television that the fact that the arguable frontrunner for this year’s Best Director Oscar is already developing a new project at HBO. Following in the footsteps of Steven Soderbergh and Todd Haynes, among others, “12 Years a Slave” director Steve McQueen is collaborating with writer Matthew Michael Carnahan (“World War Z”) and producers Iain Canning and Emile Sherman (Oscar winners for “The King’s Speech,” they also worked on McQueen’s first two features) on a drama series about a young African-American man entering New York high society. Could the British artist-turned-filmmaker get an Emmy to go with his possible Oscar? [Deadline]

Tim Gray is worried the Oscar talk surrounding “The Wolf of Wall Street” will do the film a disservice, however good it is. [Variety]

With “12 Years a Slave” off to a solid start in the US, Michael Cieply wonders how it will perform internationally. [New York Times]

Peter Knegt lists 10 actresses who merit Oscar consideration, even if the odds are stacked against them. [Indiewire]

Alyssa Rosenberg stands up for the role of Twitter in criticism. [Think Progress]

Moroccan Oscar submission “Horses of God” has found a high-profile champion in Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme. [Screen Daily]

Susanne Bier, who was recently attached to “Mary Queen of Scots” with Saoirse Ronan, is apparently returning to Denmark for her next project. Still no sign of “Serena?” [Hollywood Reporter]

The production designers of “Rush” and “Labor Day,” among others, discuss their work in the ADG’s latest missive. [Perspective

Cannes selection “For Those in Peril” leads the nominations for the Scottish BAFTA Awards. [The Scotsman]

Finally, I’m late arrive to this, but no matter: this list of the 50 greatest final shots in cinema in wonderful. [Film.com]

