Roundup: The apathy of this year’s Oscar season

It has been, as pretty much everyone has noted, a lengthy Oscar season, made additionally trying by certain squabbles and controversies along the way. As Brooks Barnes writes, however, it’s not just insiders that are feeling the apathy, but the moviegoing public too. Noting that there’s been less of a post-nomination commercial bump than usual for a lot of the nominees, he wonders if the expanded Best Picture field is partly responsible. He quotes PR expert Joe Quenqua: “That led to a lot more noise, and it potentially diluted the specialness … You wonder at what point the average consumer becomes confused and tunes it all out.” [New York Times]
An anonymous Oscar voter discusses why he’s voting for “Gravity,” Alfonso Cuaron, Judi Dench, Bruce Dern, Sally Hawkins and Barkhad Abdi. [Daily Beast]
These are rather cute: Oscar nominee questionnaires. If you’ve been longing to know what Bradley Cooper’s handwriting looks like — and it ain’t pretty — dive in. [Oscar]
Take heart, losing Oscar nominees: at least some of you get to go home with an “O Shot” treatment to “rejuvenate the vagina.” [Telegraph]
Harvey Weinstein says “Django Unchained” covered a lot of the same ground as “12 Years a Slave” first, and believes “The Croods” is “artistic genius.” [Deadline]
Jenny Peters offers a complete rundown of the Oscar party beat in Hollywood. [Variety]
Unlike after his first win, Christoph Waltz will return to present at this year’s Oscars — meaning all last year’s acting winners are on the bill. [Oscars.org]
Isaac Chotiner interviews Mark Harris about politics and scandal among this year’s Oscar contenders. [New Republic]
MaryAnn Johanson on British cinema’s “indie renaissance.” Lots of good stuff here, though let’s pass on the atrocious “A Fantastic Fear of Everything.” [Indiewire]
Kevin B. Lee (and “Siri”) on why “Her” deserves the Best Picture prize. [Fandor]
I think we need about ten more articles this year blaming the expanded Best Picture field for perceived woes of this Oscar season.
Bradley misspelled David O. Russell’s name.
And Gretchen Phoenix’s name too.
I think the lack of a bump has to do more with the fact that all the nominees were already doing well before the nominations. How much more of a bump can Gravity get after making 200M plus or American Hustle after making 100M? I also think because the season has become so extended and there are so many more awards that are shown on TV and written about online and in papers that the “bump” takes place over a few months rather than the few weeks after nominations for the Oscars are announced.
I would not have in a million years taken Bradley Cooper for a Glenda Jackson fan. Assuming that’s what he wrote. Guy’s absolutely right. Bradley’s handwriting is a hot ghetto mess.
The real story of those Oscar questionnaires is Sally Hawkins’ adorable enthusiasm and bright blue ink.
Where is Hawkins’s questionnaire? I don’t see it.
It might have been taken down. I looked those over a few days ago.
I have been an Oscar-watcher for nearly two decades and I used to make it a point to see the five Best Picture nominees prior to the telecast. Ever since they opened the race to a possible race of ten films, that stopped the tradition in its tracks.
As far as I am concerned, the race should be: Gravity, The Wolf of Wall Street, Inside Lllewyn Davis, Her and Dallas Buyers Club, and switch out Jean-Marc Vallée with Alexander Payne in the Directing category.
First year that I am considering not watching the telecast, actually. That might have changed if Isaac, Timberlake and Driver were on stage performing Please Mr. Kennedy. The Oscars are becoming irrelevant.
This could be a very stupid commentary on my part. I won’t be offended if people feel that it is. But to my understanding, the reason the Academy claims to have expanded the field to potentially including ten nominees was so that a wider variety of films get recognized in the best picture category. Yes, you still have your typical Oscar fodder (that can also be deserving), but also more untraditional choices (such as what is assumed to have been nominees in an expanded field like “Wall-E” and “The Dark Knight”). The real problem in the expanded field isn’t that there are too many nominees, but that these nominees all fall in the same category of traditional Oscar bait. In 2013 there were some films that were great at what they were, but because weren’t traditional choices, they went unnoticed. With these movies being very similar, you just get too many ‘also-rans’ that everybody knows have no chance at winning without any added excitement of quirky nominees.
Also, there are so many awards. Come on, what’s the point of the Oscars when we all already know who’s going to win 80% of the awards.