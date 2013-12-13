Roundup: The building blocs of the Academy

Now that the SAG and Golden Globe nominations have lent a little more shape to the Oscar race, Mark Harris examines a more determining factor than precursors: the various, contrasting voting contingents of the Academy itself. In an interesting piece, he breaks the body down into seven blocs: Traditionalists (those likeliest to vote for the Weinsteins’ titles this season), Anti-Traditionalists (think “Her”), American Auterists (Scorsese and Coen sympathizers), Underdog Fetishists (the best hope for “Fruitvale Station”), Spectacle Guys (hello, “Gravity”), Actors (look at the SAG ensemble picks) and Message Voters (well, someone has to vote for “The Book Thief”). Not to be taken as gospel, of course. [ Grantland

In light of yesterday’s dramedy-heavy Golden Globe nods, Joe Reid wonders if they really need to separate comedy and drama any more. [ The Wire

An unexpected FYC plea from Variety’s awards man Tim Gray: “World War Z” for Best Picture. [ Variety

Tim Brayton looks into this year’s anaemic Best Animated Feature field at the Globes, and the likelihood of the Academy improving on it. [ The Film Experience

The Gray Lady’s finest get in on the Best-of-2013 act: A.O. Scott picks “Inside Llewyn Davis,” Manohla Dargis is less decisive. [ New York Times

A featurette on Daniel Orlandi’s bright, trim period costume designs for “Saving Mr. Banks,” plus some pretty sketches. [ Clothes on Film

It’s never too early: Danish-Palestinian filmmaker Mahdi Fleifel has turned to crowd-funding to mount a 2014-15 Oscar campaign for his acclaimed documentary “A World Not Ours.” [Screen Daily]

Steven Zeitchik notes the heavily British slant to yesterday’s Golden Globe nominations. [LA Times]

Scott Feinberg on the pros and cons of Oscar contenders revealing themselves earlier in the season. [Hollywood Reporter]