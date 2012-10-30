Roundup: The movies are dead, again

For a medium we’re told nobody cares about, people sure are devoting a lot of column inches to the end of cinema. Michael Cieply joins the long line of writers sounding the artform’s death knell, claiming that Hollywood has lost its grip on the public imagination to TV. He points out that even the film of the moment, “Argo,” has still attracted fewer viewers over its three-week run than a single episode of “Glee,” while the number of specialist films released in US market has dropped by 55% in the last decade. Furthermore, Cieply quotes sources suggesting the Oscars are complicit in this disconnect, citing the recent coronation of the backward-looking “The King’s Speech” (to which audiences flocked, mind you) as an example. I think people might be getting a bit dramatic. [New York Times]
I missed this last week, but Tony-winning production designer Derek McLane will be taking set design duties on the upcoming Academy Awards telecast. [Oscars]
An early glimpse at the costume designs for “Les Miserables,” which look much as you’d expect them to. [Awards Daily]
Reigning Best Supporting Actor winner Christopher Plummer’s bid for a follow-up nomination, the long-idling one man show “Barrymore,” will finally hit screens in November. [The Race]
Zachary Laws wonders if, after two straight years of relatively little-known directors ruling the roost, Best Director will go to an overdue auteur this time round. (No, he doesn’t mean Ben Affleck.) [Gold Derby]
With dress-up on his mind, Christopher Campbell wonders why some of the most Halloween-friendly costume and makeup designs in recent cinema haven’t been recognized by the Academy. [Film School Rejects]
One for the music geeks: Comparing the ‘Cloud Atlas Sextet’ as composed in the film to the music described on the page. [Slate]
Why it’s entirely okay if Joaquin Phoenix doesn’t want to play the Hollywood game — just as long as he doesn’t stop acting. [The Envelope]
Why “Skyfall” marks the end of misogyny in the Bond franchise. I’m not sure I’d go that far. [The Guardian]
Do adults want a sequel to “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel?” Well, this one doesn’t, but I suspect that won’t stop them. [Thompson on Hollywood]
“Zachary Lewis wonders if, after two straight years of relatively little-known directors ruling the roost”
Not so much little-known as pretty new. Everyone has to make a reputation somewhere.
Hazanavicius was hardly “new” — The Artist was his fourth feature, his first was made 13 years ago, and he began TV work in the late 1980s. “Little-known” obviously doesn’t refer to his standing in France, given the local success of the OSS films, but these terms are all relative. (Hence the “relatively.”)
I disagree and you are missing a bigger point. For one thing, I would consider 3 theatrical features prior to a breakthrough to be still insufficient to brand someone “little-known”, especially when it comes to looking foreign language filmmaker. It’s the wrong angle to look at someone like that because, whether you agree or not, in the context the column was written it implies that a filmmaker had a shot to establish himself and failed (because this is what happens when you start comparing directors directly). And it’s just unfair.
What I’m trying to say is that most of the so-called overdue directors didn’t really became well-known any faster. So far, Hazanavicius is doing just fine building his reputation.
So, yes, I would argue that “new” would be a better label. Or much better yet, that entire column, written from a very, very shallow angle, shouldn’t have been using any such label at all.
Is there really such a difference between “little known” and “new”? “Little known” isn’t an insult, you know. I’m pretty sure that no one sees that phrase and thinks of a filmmaker who “had a shot to establish himself and failed.” Where does the failure aspect even come into it?
I think we’re overthinking this.
I don’t know what it is with New York critics being so melodramatic about the current (and future) state of movies. David Denby seems to be the one who writes about this stuff the most.
I can’t help but roll my eyes whenever I see those articles.
And sure enough, Denby is quoted in the NYT piece.
Guy, thank you for putting my article in the roundup, but I hate to say you misspelled my last name. It’s actually Zachary Laws, not Zachary Lewis. But it’s an honor to be included in the roundup.
Apologies, sir.
No problem. I’m just honored that the article was included.
The article about the costumes of “Les Miz” coupled with the one about recent Oscar-denied costumes just reminds me that the costume branch of the Academy shows such little imagination most of the time. Those “Les Miz” costumes look fine, but there’s nothing truly unique or inspired about them. They are what they are: nicely designed period costumes. They’re pretty much indistinguishable from the costumes in any other movie set during that time period. I really wish the costume branch would start nominating the movies with the most interesting and original costume designs instead of just the ones that happen to have the highest number of by-the-numbers period costumes.
If I hear one more time that the movies are dead the year The Master, Cloud Atlas, Looper, Argo, Silver Linings Playbook, Cabin in the Woods, Perks of Being a Wallflower,Moonrise Kingdom, Django Unchained, Les Miserables, Zero Dark Thirty, The Dark Knight Rises, Skyfall, and The Avengers are released I am gonna throw up.
Of course Argo won’t have the same viewers as Glee-two different demographics, plus are ratings truly relevant anymore? What if the TV was on that channel without anybody watching etc? I’m just so sick and tired of these articles every month.
From my perspective, it’s not that movies are dead and TV has taken its place, but I can see why a lot of people say that. If you were to poll television critics from around the world in a Sight & Sound-like poll for the greatest TV shows of all time, my guess is that probably at least 7 or 8 of the top 10 shows would be from the past 15 years or so. In other words, television has only just recently begun to reach its full potential, which has been an exciting prospect for fans of television. We’re now getting shows that develop like novels over several seasons, so shows like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Wire,” “The Sopranos,” etc. can cover a lot more ground over a longer period of time while using more detail and development than a movie can. This is not to say that they are inherently better than movies, since I’d still argue that television has only produced perhaps half a dozen masterpieces so far (if even that), whereas cinema has given us literally hundreds of movies that people have hailed as masterpieces. But again, since the idea that television is even capable of producing a masterpiece on the level of great cinema only emerged over the past 15 years or so, it seems new and exciting, and thus many people have drawn their attention to television over cinema lately. Movies still have a lot to offer, but I don’t think many people will look back on the Noughties decades from now and proclaim it a Golden Age of cinema; they will, however, declare it a Golden Age of television, and perhaps even THE Golden Age.
Shows like “M*A*S*H,” “Cheers,” and “I Love Lucy”, decidedly not from the last 15 years (or anywhere near) are the types of classic titles usually considered among television’s best. I guess people having begun to include shows like “Seinfeld,” “The Wire” and “The Sopranos,” but they certainly have not overtaken the reputation of the aforementioned classics.
The three shows you mentioned would be top 10 contenders for sure (along with “The Twilight Zone,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and yes, even “The Simpsons”). I’m not saying “The Sopranos” was the first great TV show, but it undeniably changed the way people perceived television as an art form. Another huge factor is the availability of TV shows on DVD and streaming services, which has changed the way people watch TV. It is now much more possible to create TV shows that develop their stories and characters slowly over entire seasons rather than have each episode act as its own self-contained story (which is what shows used to do for the most part). So like I said, not ALL of the greatest shows were made over the past 15 years, but because that time period has seen such a dramatic change in how television is viewed and perceived, most would agree that it’s probably been the biggest leap forward for TV since…well, ever, probably. And when you consider that cinema has not experienced that dramatic a shift in quite some time (unless you count the switch from celluloid to digital, but that’s more aesthetic than anything), I think that’s where people are coming from with the whole “TV is more exciting than movies right now” argument. Mind you, I don’t entirely agree with the argument, because for every great show on TV right now (and there are several of them), there are probably 50 bad ones. So I do realize that calling current television great requires a ridiculous degree of cherry-picking.
For the record, though, there is no way a poll of television critics could be taken that wouldn’t have “The Sopranos” and “The Wire” in at least the top 10, and by the end of their respective runs, I don’t doubt “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men” would likely be on there as well. So that’s still at least 2 to 4 shows from the past 15 years that would almost certainly show up on an all-time top 10 poll. There is not a single movie from even the past 30 years that seems poised to make the Sight and Sound top 10 next time around, so all I’m saying is that television has made more of its all-time classics over the past decade than film has, for whatever that’s worth. I don’t think TV will ever catch up to film overall, but I’m just saying it’s not that hard to understand where certain people are coming from.
I don’t think that the target audience of ‘Marigold’ will be alive by the time the sequel arrives, lol.
But if it ends up happening, dunno. Maybe if they just focus on Bill Nighy it could be fun. He had the most interesting character of the bunch.
I agree with your caution about a feminist celebration of Skyfall–certainly, misogyny and patriarchy run deeper than naming a character ‘Pussy Galore’–but to be fair to the author, her claim was fairly timid: “For now, will you join me in celebrating a sexy Bond with just a bit of the sexist left out?”