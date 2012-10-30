Roundup: The movies are dead, again

For a medium we’re told nobody cares about, people sure are devoting a lot of column inches to the end of cinema. Michael Cieply joins the long line of writers sounding the artform’s death knell, claiming that Hollywood has lost its grip on the public imagination to TV. He points out that even the film of the moment, “Argo,” has still attracted fewer viewers over its three-week run than a single episode of “Glee,” while the number of specialist films released in US market has dropped by 55% in the last decade. Furthermore, Cieply quotes sources suggesting the Oscars are complicit in this disconnect, citing the recent coronation of the backward-looking “The King’s Speech” (to which audiences flocked, mind you) as an example. I think people might be getting a bit dramatic. [New York Times]

I missed this last week, but Tony-winning production designer Derek McLane will be taking set design duties on the upcoming Academy Awards telecast. [Oscars]

An early glimpse at the costume designs for “Les Miserables,” which look much as you’d expect them to. [Awards Daily]

Reigning Best Supporting Actor winner Christopher Plummer’s bid for a follow-up nomination, the long-idling one man show “Barrymore,” will finally hit screens in November. [The Race]

Zachary Laws wonders if, after two straight years of relatively little-known directors ruling the roost, Best Director will go to an overdue auteur this time round. (No, he doesn’t mean Ben Affleck.) [Gold Derby]

With dress-up on his mind, Christopher Campbell wonders why some of the most Halloween-friendly costume and makeup designs in recent cinema haven’t been recognized by the Academy. [Film School Rejects]

One for the music geeks: Comparing the ‘Cloud Atlas Sextet’ as composed in the film to the music described on the page. [Slate]

Why it’s entirely okay if Joaquin Phoenix doesn’t want to play the Hollywood game — just as long as he doesn’t stop acting. [The Envelope]

Why “Skyfall” marks the end of misogyny in the Bond franchise. I’m not sure I’d go that far. [The Guardian]

Do adults want a sequel to “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel?” Well, this one doesn’t, but I suspect that won’t stop them. [Thompson on Hollywood]