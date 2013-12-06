Roundup: The Oscar champs that aren’t yet national treasures

Martin Scorsese, whose movies have been pretty lavishly designed of late, will receive the Cinema Imagery Award for the Art Directors’ Guild at their awards ceremony in February. [Variety]
Loving these left-field FYC pleas from Nathaniel Rogers and his crew: most recently, “Stories We Tell” for Best Editing, and Tye Sherdian for Best Actor. [The Film Experience]
Jonathan Rosenbaum on why a number of this year’s critics’ favorites, from “12 Years a Slave” to “The Act of Killing,” are — wait for it — overrated. [Jonathan Rosenbaum]
Steve Pond lists 10 dark-horse candidates to watch out for in the Best Foreign Language Film race: I’m totally with him on Belgium’s “The Broken Circle Breakdown,” which I do believe will be nominated. [The Wrap]
My French Film Festival, the world’s only online festival for French cinema, will run for a month from January, with Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Lynne Ramsay on the jury. [MFFF]
Larry Rohter meets Dana Rotberg, the Jewish Mexican director of New Zealand’s Maori-language Oscar submission “White Lies.” At least that category’s opening up. [New York Times]
How Jennifer Lawrence wound up kissing Amy Adams in “American Hustle.” [LA Times]
“National Preservation Board chairman Roger L. Mayer says, ‘This is not a popularity contest. It’s an attempt to tell people about the history of film and the way film portrays history.'”
Right, because Forrest Gump doesn’t portray history any differently than other films… :-/
Actually, Forrest Gump was added to the National Film Registry in 2011.
I like how there’s a link to the article saying Forrest Gump was added to the National Film Registry on the page of the article wondering why films like Forrest Gump haven’t been added.
Yeah, there’s no way that either wasn’t in or wasn’t getting in. Looks like it actually made it before Pulp Fiction and Shawshank, neither of which are in the National Film Registry yet.
It’s absolutely mind-boggling that Pulp Fiction isn’t in the Registry yet, and I’m not even THAT big a fan of the movie.
It’ll get there, maybe even this year. Makes sense in a way that Forrest Gump is one of the first from 1993 to make it in the National Registry (it’s the only narrative feature so far) as it’s so much about American history.
*1994
I’ve never really understood the “Forrest Gump” backlash. It wouldn’t have been my personal pick for Best Picture that year, but it seems to be have become the poster-boy for an undeserving winner in a way that baffles me. I still find it to be an interesting movie with good performances and some fun, skillful editing and effects tricks.
I think that Ordinary People also stands up really well as a melodrama. One of the best melodramas. The problem that People and Gump have faced is that the year they won they beat Scorcese’s and Tarantino’s career bests, so they’re drug through the mud and picked apart for that … but they still are good films… People and Gump in comparison to other BP winners are more deserving than say, The Artist (perhaps because I’ve seen Guy Maddin do this thing so much more interesting for years), The King’s Speech and Crash (again, KS and Crash will forever be a little backlash tainted because of what they beat, as well…)
I kinda wish we could do the Oscars one year after the films, for instance voting on 2012 now; all these films loaded up at the end of each year allows for limited reflection, just knee-jerk reactions. You never know how you feel about a film until you’ve seen it again, I think.
Anyway, that was a long ramble to say, hey, I think Pulp Fiction is a better film than Gump, but I sure do quote and reference Gump a lot; it might have some cheese, but geez, it sticks with me/us so much more than a lot of films and that’s kind of magical.
I corrected one of your sentences for you.
The problem that People and Gump have faced is that the year they won they beat Scorsese’s and Darabont’s career bests…
Bef – although I haven’t had an opportunity to see it yet myself, I’ve heard How Green Was My Valley is excellent, Exhibit A for this phenomenon.
Indeed – another great example. Pretty solid film, but that Citizen Kane …
Conversely, I wonder if “The Shawshank Redemption” would have faced similar criticism if it had been the film to beat “Pulp Fiction” the year “Forrest Gump” won. It’s become more beloved with time rather than less, but I wonder how much a win like that impacts a film’s legacy in giving it an honor it can’t really live up to.
Ordinary People is definitely not an undeserving winner. Of course it’s not Raging Bull, but I’d bet that if it had won the year after, it wouldn’t get nearly as much flak. It’s a much better film than Chariots of Fire (the next year’s winner), yet it seems like everyone gangs up on Ordinary People while letting Chariots of Fire slide. It all has to do with what it beat. Likewise, I wonder if Forrest Gump would receive as much vitriol if it had been released in 1995 and had won Best Picture that year.
The REAL worst Best Picture winners both occurred in the ’50s: The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) and Around the World in 80 Days (1956). Compared to those, Forrest Gump and Ordinary People ARE Pulp Fiction and Raging Bull.
Edwin – It’s especially sketchy when you consider that Greatest Show on Earth beat The African Queen, Viva Zapata, High Noon, and Singin’ in the Rain.
“The African Queen” was a different year, and as I’m sure you’re aware, “Singin’ in the Rain” wasn’t even nominated.
Yeah, looks like The African Queen got what we would call a “qualifying release” today. Didn’t make it outside of Los Angeles until February though.
I wouldn’t blame Ordinary People for beating Scorcese’s best film. That honor goes to Dancing With Wolves.
I sometimes wonder if there is an alternative world where “Shawshank Redemption” won Best Picture … and “Forrest Gump” is #1 at IMDB.
Both are “consensus” picks for their respective wins, with broad appeal.
That being said, I’m in the ‘”I actually like ‘Forrest Gump’ more than ‘Pulp Fiction’,” he said awkwardly.” camp myself (and “The Lion King” got snubbed).
Jesus was 94′ a ridiculously good year for movies. It would be hard to argue against either Shawshank, Pulp, or Gump winning. Same goes for The Lion King even though it wasn’t nominated.
And yet you’re ignoring that year’s single greatest achievement in film: Kieslowski’s Three Colors trilogy. Or if you want to narrow it down, “Three Colors: Red.”
Haven’t seen it.
Kieslowski’s Best Director nomination for “Red” is quite possibly my single favorite Oscar nomination in history. It’s not necessarily my favorite movie that’s ever been nominated for an Oscar, but it’s just not the type of movie that typically gets nominated for an Oscar, least of all in a major category like Best Director. Man, I miss that “lone director” slot.
I know I’m in an extremely small minority on this, but my favorite of that year’s Best Picture nominees was actually “Quiz Show.” It still would barely have cracked my top 10 list for that year, though. ’94 was indeed a great year.
I forgot “The Lion King” was also a 1994 film. Totally snubbed.
1994 was an embarrassment of riches no one should complain about, all things considered.
I’m just thrilled the National Film Registry exists. I’m sure we’d all like more than 25 films a year, but the fact that they committed to it at all is fantastic. It seems like every time I see a list from them I applaud it, and let’s face it, there are several Best Picture winners I would never applaud.
“12 Years a Slave –- an arthouse exploitation gift to masochistic guilty liberals hungry for history lessons, some of whom consider any treatment of American slavery by a black filmmaker to be an unprecedented event, thus overlooking Charles Burnett’s far superior Nightjohn. ”
Amen
“Am I turning into a 70-year-old grouch?”
Amen