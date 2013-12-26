Roundup: Why Hollywood’s still playing catch-up on equality

The Weinstein Company

There’s been much talk about how this stands to be a banner year for black-themed film and black artists at the Oscars — though how much does that reflect any kind of industry upswing? Not enough, writes John Horn: “A few weeks of feel-good inclusion can’t alter the more troubling fact that opportunities for people of color remain scarce and that, for all of the Academy Award interest these directors and actors are receiving, Hollywood ultimately will judge their value using the only yardstick it believes matters: box-office performance.” He goes on to list the hard facts and stats that need improving on the racial and gender front; not to kill the holiday mood, but a good read. [LA Times]

“Identity Thief” and “The Heat” were the two most-rented titles of 2013. Still think Melissa McCarthy needs a new agent, Alliance of Woman Film Journalists? [The Playlist]

Tim Gray wonders why “Lone Survivor” isn’t getting more awards attention. [Variety]

A Forbes study shows that young women like Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are Hollywood’s “best value” movie stars. Most underpaid, in other words? [Forbes]

Glenn Dunks looks back on the year in queer cinema, from “Blue is the Warmest Color” to “Philomena.” [Junkee]

Nathaniel Rogers debates the wisdom of nominating (or not nominating) “Gravity” for Best Original Screenplay. [The Film Experience]

Chris Willman lists the year’s best movie-music moments, from “Spring Breakers” to “The Broken Circle Breakdown.” [Hollywood Reporter]

On the age of ’80s male power dressing, as evoked by Sandy Powell in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” [New York Times]