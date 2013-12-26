Roundup: Why Hollywood’s still playing catch-up on equality

There’s been much talk about how this stands to be a banner year for black-themed film and black artists at the Oscars — though how much does that reflect any kind of industry upswing? Not enough, writes John Horn: “A few weeks of feel-good inclusion can’t alter the more troubling fact that opportunities for people of color remain scarce and that, for all of the Academy Award interest these directors and actors are receiving, Hollywood ultimately will judge their value using the only yardstick it believes matters: box-office performance.” He goes on to list the hard facts and stats that need improving on the racial and gender front; not to kill the holiday mood, but a good read. [LA Times]
“Identity Thief” and “The Heat” were the two most-rented titles of 2013. Still think Melissa McCarthy needs a new agent, Alliance of Woman Film Journalists? [The Playlist]
Tim Gray wonders why “Lone Survivor” isn’t getting more awards attention. [Variety]
A Forbes study shows that young women like Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are Hollywood’s “best value” movie stars. Most underpaid, in other words? [Forbes]
Glenn Dunks looks back on the year in queer cinema, from “Blue is the Warmest Color” to “Philomena.” [Junkee]
Nathaniel Rogers debates the wisdom of nominating (or not nominating) “Gravity” for Best Original Screenplay. [The Film Experience]
Chris Willman lists the year’s best movie-music moments, from “Spring Breakers” to “The Broken Circle Breakdown.” [Hollywood Reporter]
On the age of ’80s male power dressing, as evoked by Sandy Powell in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” [New York Times]
Great write-up LA Times. To me, a banner year for blacks in film includes something that we almost never see–which is black actors and actresses getting cast in roles that are not explicitly written for black people or white people.
It would have been great to see one non-white woman in Spike Jonze not too distant rendering of Los Angeles or a person of color in Nicole Holofcener’s rich and beautiful tapestry of complicated characters. I’m granting Holofcener a little more slack because she’s at least shown more inclination towards this in her past filmography than Spike Jonze, who really (with a movie so absent of color set in the not too distant future) makes me wonder what he’s planning.
I’m not trying to take anything away from any of the black themed films this year, which are all achievements (albeit to varying degrees). But captured slaves, white house butlers throughout the ages (in a movie about race), Somali pirates and Oscar Grant being played by black actors does not a banner year make in my eyes because those are roles that could ONLY be played by black people.