Rufus Wainwright announces ‘Out of the Game’ track listing

Crooner Rufus Wainwright has unveiled details about his forthcoming studio album “Out Of The Game,” including the track listing.

The release is Wainwright’s seventh studio album and the first to have been produced by the perennially hip Mark Ronson (Lily Allen, Christina Aguilera, Ghostface Killah) .

Wainwright told Music Week that “Game” is “the most pop album I’ve ever made” and that, for the album’s sound, he drew upon “all the greats – Elton, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie… basically the brash and beautiful. It”s also very Rufus”. Ronson likewise touted the album as “the best work of my career” (this coming from the guy who produced Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black”).

“Game” will include contributions from a stellar cast: Sister Martha Wainwright, Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner, ex-Cibo Matto member Sean Lennon, Wilco’s Nels Cline and Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt.

Wainwright’s last set was 2010’s “All Days Are Nights: Songs For Lulu.”

Here’s the tracklisting for “Out Of The Game”:



1. Out Of The Game

2. Jericho

3. Rashida

4. Barbara

5. Welcome To The Ball

6. Monatuk

7. Bitter Tears

8. Respectable Drive

9. Perfect Man

10. Sometimes You Need

11. Song Of You

12. Candles



“Out Of The Game” hits stores April 23.

Wainwright also has a handful of Euro dates this spring:

February 25 – Auditorio Miguel Delibes – Valladolid

March 4 – Barbican Centre – London

April 23 – Falconer Salen – Frederiksberg

April 27 – Melkweg – Amsterdam

April 30 – Lyceum Theatre – London

May 2 – La Cigale – Paris