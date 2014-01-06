Rumors suggest a major overhaul for Wonder Woman’s backstory in ‘Man Of Steel’ sequel

There are at least three radically different versions of “Wonder Woman” that I’ve read over the last fifteen years, all developed by Warner Bros. with different teams of talent attached, and one thing has been painfully evident the entire time.
Warner Bros. does not want to make a Wonder Woman movie.
They think they do. After all, they keep paying people to write scripts, and they keep reassigning the character to different producers. As anyone even remotely interested in the character knows by this point, Gal Gadot was recently hired to play Wonder Woman for the “Man Of Steel” sequel, and there’s been a lot of speculation about how the balance of characters is going to be handled in the film.
There are a number of big movies in production right now that I can honestly say I know pretty much start to finish, but the “Man Of Steel” sequel isn’t one of them. I know what they’ve announced so far, and everything else I’m hearing would have to be considered pure rumor. Reports from one person totally contradict reports from another person, and a lot of what I’ve heard doesn’t really make sense. I’m going to try to sort some of this out, and the new Wonder Woman rumors seem like a good place to start.
So while we know Wonder Woman is in the film, the question is “Which version of Wonder Woman are we going to see?” I’ve seen some pretty radical reinventions in the past for some of the proposed films. There was one script that started with a black-leather clad Diana dropping some Matrix-fu on some bad guys, then getting shot out of the sky in her invisible jet. She died by page six, and her outfit crawled off of her, Venom-style, and then headed for the nearest city to locate anyone descended from Amazon blood. The film was all about a young woman being picked by the outfit and then having to wrestle with her Amazon heritage. It was pretty much nothing like the Wonder Woman people already know, and I didn’t think it worked at all.
There was a great traditional take on the character that was written by Laeta Kalogridis, using Ares as the bad guy, and it read to me like the most classic version of the character that would be possible. If Warner had been interested in doing the character that people already know, that was their best shot, and they finally pulled the plug on it precisely because they couldn’t get their heads around the mythology. The Joss Whedon take, which came several years after the last Kalogridis draft, was also fairly traditional, and it seemed to me that they must not have told him about the earlier drafts, because there wasn’t any real difference between the Kalogridis take and the Whedon take. They were both drawing from the same reference material, and they both stuck close enough that there was no mistaking it.
So if Warner Bros. dislikes the Amazon mythology and the direct connection to the Greek Gods, then how are they planning to handle Wonder Woman in this new film? Are they going to get into her origin?
According to Bill “Jett” Ramey over at Batman-On-Film, they are, and he’s published a bit of informed speculation that has people freaking out.
It’s actually buried in a mailbag article, and he’s answering several different questions about the film. He says there’s another villain beyond Lex Luthor in the film, and that matches what I’ve heard. I’ve been told that Metallo is the other villain, although in somewhat modified form. I’m not sure if that’s right or not, but it would make sense. In the new 52, part of the reason Metallo was created was to help track down Superman, and we saw at the end of “Man Of Steel” that keeping some sense of privacy from the military is a major concern for Superman.
The Wonder Woman information, though, is the big bomb that Ramey drops, although framed as pure speculation:
With all that said, I”d bet a year”s pay – in MONOPOLY money, of course – that the “Amazons” of this cinematic DCU will be descendants of those “ancient Kryptonians” who attempted to set up Kryptonian outposts throughout spacedom thousands and thousands of years ago. Furthermore, I say that Wonder Woman will be powered-down, if you will, relative to Superman because these Amazons have evolved and adapted to living on Earth for hundreds of centuries. And since Kryptonians are produced without any “He”n and She”n” – Jor El and Lara excluded – couldn”t this original Kryptonian on Earth have used this reproductive science to create an all-female race? I say yes!
When I mentioned this to Greg Ellwood just a little while ago here at the HitFix office, he immediately began shaking his head and just walked away. “No. No. No. No. No.” I can still hear him on the other side of the building, alone in his office, unable to absorb that idea. “No. No. No. No.”
I don’t mind the idea that the “Man Of Steel” sequels could pick up some of the threads set up in the first film, and I liked the notion that the ancient Kryptonians had colonized all over the universe. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Clark traveling to see some of those colonies, looking for other Kryptonians that might still be alive somewhere out there. But the notion of making Amazons nothing more than de-powered Kryptonians seems like it’s making the universe very small right away. What a huge coincidence.
It also makes me wonder why Zod didn’t pick up anything from the Amazons when he scanned the Earth. It doesn’t really fit. It also feels like someone’s looking at “Thor” and the way they managed to turn the Norse mythology into science-fiction with a little creative refiguring, and I think the worst thing DC can do is just imitate the way Marvel has built their movies. The only way the DC films are going to really work is if they focus on their own material and ignore anything anyone is doing. Let the characters and the themes drive the creative choices you’re making, and don’t worry about Marvel.
There is a grandeur to the world-building in “Man Of Steel,” and I want more of that as they move forward. I hope the vision that David Goyer and Zack Snyder have for these films is able to imagine all sorts of things and not just tie everything to one common origin.
Look, this could all just be some weird pet theory of Jett’s. He certainly didn’t say this is absolutely happening. But he knows that when he prints something like that, it’s going to start people talking, and that’s certainly the case with this one.
The “Man Of Steel” sequel arrives in theaters July 17, 2015.
Looks like they might have laid the ground work for this idea in MOS when they showed the one of the pods open and empty.
I honestly don’t know why they can’t make a more faithful adaptation. Thor’s Marvel mythology was always steeped in science fiction. They’re basically aliens and always have been.
Warner Bros. should just dust off that Whedon treatment and stick to it. No need to reinvent a character that has endured for decades and is an important symbol for womanhood the world over.
The open pod is answered in the prequel comic written by Goyer.
I didn’t read the comic, but it doesn’t really matter. Showing that a Kryptonian escaped from the pod is still setting up the idea that it can happen.
I think that the attempt to change Earth by Zod via the probe will ‘awaken’ a lot of characters. Themyscira and maybe Atlantis will reappear because of broken enchantments created a long time ago. Its an easy cheat. Also future characters like the Flash and Beast Boy will gain their power from the kryptonian energy unleashed by Zod as well.
Agree with this 100%. And have no problem with it.
Having all of the powered folks on Earth originating from Kryptonian stuff, it totally makes sense and takes out SO much of the convolutions that regular viewers of the films have no interest in maintaining fidelity to. It will lower the barrier to entry for all these characters.
Wonder Woman as a descendant of Kryptonians? AWESOME. First good Wonder Woman idea I’ve heard in decades. I’ve never bought any Wonder Woman story before. It just works. And you can still tie in Greek/Amazonian heritage. “Awakening” is the perfect description of what’s going to happen and how they’ll be able to string out all these characters being introduced.
However, we’re now likely to get a conversation that goes:
Diana: (admiring the Kryptonian armor Clark has handed to her) “What do the Ws stand for?”
Superman: “They’re not Ws. They’re Kryptonian symbols meaning ‘strength.'”
Diana: “Well, ‘Superman’, you know they’re going to call me something ridiculous, like… Wayout Witch, or-”
Superman: “Wonder Woman.”
Diana: “Oh dear mercy… you’re right.”
Superman: “You might want to get out in front of this.”
To be totally honest, the DC Universe doesn’t work in modern times. Too many of the traditional origins have to have logic be contorted to explain how they make sense in a more realistic world. It’s reasonable enough to accept an alien baby was sent here from a dying planet. But that the planet he was sent to ALSO has a woman who’s tied in with the (apparently) real Greek gods? AND there’s a guy who got zapped by lightning and now he can run really fast and/or taps into a whole other form of ‘magic’ called the Speed Force? AND there’s a super-powered guy from Mars, also the last of his race? AND a green space cop? And and and…
Marvel’s cinematic universe works because even though there’s lots of origins, they all originate from similar sources. Even Thor ties in directly with the Cosmic Cube and now Thanos, which tied in with Captain America.
This is the first news about DC’s Cinematic Universe that I’ve heard that gives me hope that they’re going to try something radical, but logical.
In the back of my mind I couldn’t imagine how new emerging superheroes would step forward in the world that Man of Steel established. Tying them to the events of Man of Steel is a logical and smart move.
It may not be a smart move in terms of honoring the DC characters, themselves, however. And that is the tone that a lot of Internet griping is currently taking.
I sympathize, but I only to a point. I am not someone who has ever worshiped at either Marvel or DC altar and I’m not really that up on my comic book lore to begin with.
From a movie making standpoint, this sounds reasonable, at least on the surface.
People who are having trouble accepting this premise are entitled to their opinion. But as Vicdigital pointed out above, the problem with bringing these characters to the big screen is inherent in their origins as comic book characters. What works on page does not always work on screen.
I don’t have much invested in Wonder Woman so connecting her and the Amazons to ancient Kryptonians from Man of Steel doesn’t really bother me. I just want a good movie.
If the rumor is true, it certainly make the DC world small — and that is one thing that drives me crazy about the Spider-Man reboot is that everything is connected to Peter, but I grew up reading Spidey, so I take those major changes to heart.
Too soon to get worked up about anything.
as i read this article i found myself getting that weird tingling in your mouth moments before projecting an uncontrollable vomit. you are so right, trust in the mythology that already exists, it is so soulful and warm. trying to be marvel is the best way to lose to it. i’m going to go eat some chocolate cake and a gallon of milk. thanks mcweeny. thanks alot.
Drew, the big budget movies in production that you know from start to finish, does that include Star Wars and The Avengers sequel? If so, do you think they will be good based on what you know?
This is a great idea.
I thought this is almost exactly what they would’ve done. I said as much on these pages here months ago when Man of Steel came out.
It doesn’t make the world small, Drew, it fits the events of this world up to make sense.
And, to be honest, I think they have to do Wonder Woman and the Amazons this way to make it DIFFERENT from Thor.
In the DC Universe, like the Marvel Universe, the “Gods” like Zeus, Ares, Highfather, Orion, Darkseid, etc… they’re just “advanced beings” like Thor, Loki, Odin, etc.
So, if DC were to set up Wonder Woman and the Amazonians and receiving their favor from Zeus in this way, they’d be accused of ripping-off Marvel. But in making Hippolyta and the Amazons as Human-Kryptonian hybrids of some kind, it fits with the established facts set up in Man of Steel.
Those facts are: 20,000 years ago, Kryptonians reached Earth. At least one survived. We know from the canonical prequel comic that this was Kara, a distant, DISTANT relation of the House of El.
So, let’s say she survived and came to rule a tribe of Greek women, giving to them advancements to keep them immortal, as she is. Hiding them away from the world. She becomes Hippolyta. She then creates Diana as a hybrid to be the link between two worlds, literally, as Jor El wanted Clark to be.
It fits. It makes sense. It’s logical. And it makes them different from Marvel, not the same.
If the mythology stayed the same, with Zeus and such, they would be accused of ripping-off Marvel.
Trust me… in a universe in which there are Green Lanterns, a Martian “Manhunter,” etc… the world is NOT small.
This just allows them to take a tricky origin and fits it into the world they’re building.
Batman-On-Film has now said that this news about Wonder Woman is purely speculation. Good.
I have zero problems with them going this way…it makes sense.
and maybe she’s the result of Krytonians breeding with humans…..so Zod wouldn’t really pick up anything with scans
I’m viewing these comic movies the same way I view Lord of the Rings. The movies are great, but they will never replace the books on which they’re based.
This isn’t even a “rumor”; it’s BOF’s personal theory. He doesn’t even say “I have a source”; he says “I’d bet”. I could say “I’d bet The Rock is playing Mr. Mxyzsptlk”, but it wouldn’t make it a rumor.
That being said, DC shouldn’t be afraid to use magic in their stories, whether it’s Wonder Woman’s origin story or Captain Marvel’s entire existence. Sony, Fox, and especially Marvel have worked hard to erase magic from their properties; WB should break out of the pack.
We can talk about theories until we are blue in the face. But judging from what I have seen online the last 24 hours, those nude shots of Alexandra Daddario from True Detective scream out that she would’ve made a heck of a Wonder Woman
Dumb idea. Not sure how they did it, but it seems both lazy AND over-complicated at the same time.
It doesn’t matter what they do with the characters – People are going to accept whatever Warner Bros. chooses.
Just read the comments here and elsewhere – People don’t care.
Which, in regards to Wonder Woman particularly, is disturbing. She’s THE female super hero of all time …and she’s being introduced as third string to a Superman who helped kill a hundred thousand people, and Ben Affleck.
Oh, I’m sure there’ll be plenty of sitcom jokes where “the boys” underestimate “the girl” and she proves them wrong …then quietly steps aside so the story goes back to following “the boys”.
There’s this weird phenomenon now where its something to be proud of NOT caring about something as much as someone else supposedly does. That just accepting whatever is given to you, particularly from soulless corporations, is noble and more mature.
Devin Faraci, from BadassDigest.com, wrote this about the state of super heroes now in movies which might provide some answers why the studios are doing what they’re doing and why we’re just sitting by accepting it:
