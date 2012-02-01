Russell Crowe may be getting Biblical as title character in Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Noah’

“Black Swan” director Darren Aronofsky is currently casting about for an actor to star in his forthcoming Biblical epic “Noah” (which he’s hoping to start production on in the spring), and reports now indicate he’s pursuing Russell Crowe for the title role. In addition, he’s also allegedly interested in giving another part in the film to Liam Neeson, who just kicked butt at the box-office last weekend with his latest action film “The Grey”. The role in question for the latter is unknown at this time, however.

The news was exclusively reported by Deadline.

Crowe has been a busy man as of late, recently doing work on both “Man of Steel” (in which he co-stars as Superman’s biological father Jor-El) and “Broken City”, the Allen Hughes-directed crime drama that also stars Mark Wahlberg and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

It should be noted that the above “news” is very preliminary and may not ultimately lead to a deal, though it’s certainly an intriguing prospect, and Aronofsky certainly has a lot of pull with actors these days given that the stars of his last two films (Mickey Rourke in “The Wrestler” and Natalie Portman in “Black Swan”) both scored Oscar nods, with Portman ultimately taking home the big prize.

