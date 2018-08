“Noah” has an axe to grind.

Russell Crowe looks like one scary dude in the final poster for Darren Aronofsky’s forthcoming Biblical epic, which is slated to hit theaters this March. Co-starring Jennifer Connelly, Ray Winstone, Emma Watson and Anthony Hopkins, the $130 million-budgeted film is Aronofsky’s most ambitious cinematic vision to date. Check out the full rain-soaked one-sheet below.

“Noah” is slated for release on March 28.