Russell Simmons signs on to produce movie based on WorldStarHipHop

First there was “The Social Network,” which chronicled the birth of Facebook. Now get ready for another movie based on the internet… Ladies and Gentlemen: prepare for a feature film about WorldStarHipHop.

Russell Simmons has signed on to co-produce the Paramount Insurge production about the very popular urban culture site, according to Deadline. WSHH features a lot of music videos-it just premiered the new Jeezy “Me OK” clip- but also dedicates a lot of band width to videos of people fighting caught on tape or other “shock” clips. Highbrow, it ain”t, which is probably why it draws a staggering 30 million unique visitors per month.

Ian Edelman, who created former HBO series, “How To Make It In America,” will write the script, which Deadline says is “akin to ‘Ferris Bueller”s Day Off” in tone.”

The movie will begin shooting this fall in New York.