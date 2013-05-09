‘Ryan Gosling won’t eat his cereal’ is a thing now

So some Scottish guy named Ryan McHenry created a series of six second videos on the Vine app entitled “Ryan Gosling won’t eat his cereal,” and now people are labeling him a comic genius and awarding him TV development deals (ok, that last part hasn’t actually happened yet, but give it a week). Please don’t ask me to explain this, I just work here.

Watch the full eight-part series below and then wait for your head to explode.

