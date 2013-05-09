‘Ryan Gosling won’t eat his cereal’ is a thing now

#Ryan Gosling
05.09.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

So some Scottish guy named Ryan McHenry created a series of six second videos on the Vine app entitled “Ryan Gosling won’t eat his cereal,” and now people are labeling him a comic genius and awarding him TV development deals (ok, that last part hasn’t actually happened yet, but give it a week). Please don’t ask me to explain this, I just work here.

Watch the full eight-part series below and then wait for your head to explode.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Gosling
TAGSryan goslingRYAN GOSLING WON'T EAT HIS CEREALRyan McHenryVine app

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP