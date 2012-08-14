Ryan Lochte locks up ‘90210’ cameo

08.14.12 6 years ago

David J. Phillip/AP

The parade of Olympics stars to The CW has begun with swimmer Ryan Lochte and we somehow suspect he won’t be the last.
The 11-time Olympic medalist, including five medals at the recently completed London Games, will cameo as himself on the “90210” episode scheduled for Monday, October 29.
According to The CW, Lochte will be a guest at a resort where Naomi and Max are staying to strengthen their relationship. 
“When we found out Ryan Lochte was going to be in town and might appear on ‘90210,’ we felt like we’d won a gold medal! Team USA are all-stars in our book, and we’re so excited he’s making an appearance on the show. We only wish the episode was a surf event so we could have gotten him in the water, but he deserves a little rest on dry land,” blurb “90210” executive producers Patti Carr and Lara Olsen.
Lochte previously showcased his range as a thespian in this Funny-or-Die video.
The question is which athlete will follow Lochte to The CW? 
Will Michael Phelps appear opposite lookalike Michael Rady on “Emily Owens, MD”? 
Will self-professed “Vampire Diaries” fanatic Gabby Douglas make a visit to Mystic Falls?
Will “Arrow” welcome the US archery stars? 
Stay tuned.

