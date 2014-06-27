Ryan Murphy offers details on Michael Chiklis’ ‘Freak Show’ role

(CBR) Every season of “American Horror Story” focuses on a different kind of freak show, and the upcoming fourth season will take that quite literally. It”s called “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” and it centers on a carnival filled with tormented monsters and monstrous tormenters.

New to the series is Michael Chiklis, best known for playing Vic Mackey on “The Shield” and Ben Grimm in the first two “Fantastic Four” movies. Until now, little was known about the character he”s playing. But creator Ryan Murphy has just revealed a few details, including that Chiklis” circus performer is “a strong man” who”s married to another character played by Angela Bassett, late of “American Horror Story: Coven.”

“He has scenes with Angela and Jessica Lange and [onscreen ex] Kathy Bates,” Murphy told TV Line. “I love the part because it”s really written to be quite vulnerable, which is something I think Michael does so well – the strong man who”s vulnerable. I”m very excited to see [him] tussle with all those great ladies. And he”s really up for it, really excited about it.”

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” debuts this fall on FX.