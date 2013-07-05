Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges are ghostbusting ghosts in new ‘R.I.P.D.’ featurette

Universal Pictures has released a featurette for R.I.P.D. that further explains the premise of the action comedy while revealing some footage not previously seen in the earlier trailers.

Based on the 2000 Dark Horse miniseries by Peter M. Lenkov and Lucas Marangon, the supernatural comedy centers on the Rest In Peace Department, a divine law-enforcement division comprised of ghosts who grapple with spirits who aren”t ready to depart this world. Director Robert Schwentke”s adaptation stars Ryan Reynolds as Nick Cruz, a recently murdered police officer who trades 100 years of service to the R.I.P.D. in exchange for a shot at finding his killer. Jeff Bridges plays his partner, a wise-cracking ghost who”s been hunting spirits since the 19th century.

Opening July 19, R.I.P.D. also stars Kevin Bacon, Mary-Louise Parker, Stephanie Szostak, James Hong, Mike O”Malley, Robert Knepper and Marisa Miller.