Ryan Reynolds says Deadpool ‘Like worst relationship I’ve ever had’

(CBR) Whatever happened to the Merc with the Mouth? That”s a question that not even Ryan Reynolds can really answer.

“That movie is alive and kicking, and then it”s dead as a doornail,” Reynolds told Total Film in a recent interview, speaking about the status of his long-planned ‘Deadpool’ movie. “Then it”s alive and kicking and then it”s dead … it”s like the worst relationship I”ve ever had!”

Fox”s known superhero movie plans consist of this summer”s ‘The Wolverine,’ 2014′s ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ and 2015′s ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot. Although ‘Deadpool’ was announced shortly after the release of ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ in 2009, no release date has been set. Still, Reynolds sounds optimistic about the content of the current script, even if it”s not pushing forward at top speed.

“The character knows he”s a comic-book character, he knows he”s in a film, he knows who the executives are at the studio making the movie,” he said. “In the current iteration of the script, Deadpool is aware of the ‘Wolverine’ movie. He doesn”t say anything disparaging about it but he does at one point play with the Deadpool action figure with some curiosity.”

“The Wolverine” opens nationwide on July 26.