Ryan Reynolds says Deadpool ‘Like worst relationship I’ve ever had’

(CBR) Whatever happened to the Merc with the Mouth? That”s a question that not even Ryan Reynolds can really answer.
“That movie is alive and kicking, and then it”s dead as a doornail,” Reynolds told Total Film in a recent interview, speaking about the status of his long-planned ‘Deadpool’ movie. “Then it”s alive and kicking and then it”s dead … it”s like the worst relationship I”ve ever had!”
Fox”s known superhero movie plans consist of this summer”s ‘The Wolverine,’ 2014′s ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ and 2015′s ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot. Although ‘Deadpool’ was announced shortly after the release of ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ in 2009, no release date has been set. Still, Reynolds sounds optimistic about the content of the current script, even if it”s not pushing forward at top speed.
“The character knows he”s a comic-book character, he knows he”s in a film, he knows who the executives are at the studio making the movie,” he said. “In the current iteration of the script, Deadpool is aware of the ‘Wolverine’ movie. He doesn”t say anything disparaging about it but he does at one point play with the Deadpool action figure with some curiosity.”
“The Wolverine” opens nationwide on July 26.
Hey… you spelled “Will” wrong in your subtitle… :(
Wow, coming from a guy who was with Alanis (You Ought’a Know) Morissette for a few years, describing something as “like the worst relationship I’ve ever had!” is pretty scary! Just hope they don’t screw this character up like Hal Jordan/GL was screwed up in that movie….
Hal wasn’t really screwed up. The film suffered from poor editing. If they cut out Hector Hammond altogether the film would’ve been a smash hit!
Ryan Reynolds can’t act and is entertaining as a hemorrhoid. He is a box office failure because of his inability to actually act.
Then how do we explain Christian Bale’s success? He also can’t act.
Watch “Empire of the Sun”.
Christian Bale has won the Oscar and is a great actor.
Watch “Buried” and “Adventureland”, and then we’ll discuss Ryan Reynolds’s acting ability
Brent, watch Ryan in Smokin’ Aces. I think that was his best performance by far.
Reynolds can’t act and is box office zero.
what is Deadpool?
What is Deadpool?
It is a hole where investors throw away their money by investing in Ryan Reynolds flicks.
One of the best marvel characters. Borderline psychotic merc, with sexist and perverted jokes out the yin yang. They represented him (very terribly) as the main villain [ryan reynolds] in wolverine origins.
If you really think about it, they didn’t “ruin” Deadpool. People’s ignorance surrounding his origins did. Deadpool was given a slew of mutant powers that, in time, his body rejected, leaving his body deformed and damaged. Kinda like in the movie. He would reject the swords, his mouth would go back to normal, he’d remain scarred, and his optic blasts would disappear. As would teleportation. Then guess what? You get Deadpool. Just like in the comics.
Sounds pretty boring
Hugh Janus,you are hilarious!!!!!
If I recall correctly, Deadpool was a mutant dying of brain cancer. The people who gave Wolverine his metal skeleton decided to make him unkillable. Unfortunately it also made his cancer unkillable, so under his mask he’s completely mutilated looking and skinless and barking mad. He harasses the ladies without shame because he knows that none of them want what’s under his costume. I believe if you chop off his head, his head will lie there and crack jokes until his body grows back.
hopefully RIPD is the death-knell of rr’s careet and the deadpool movie.
if ever the wrong actor was considered for the wrong part, it’s this movie. either that or rr as The Flash, or any other comic character.
he sucks THAT much!
A great Deadpool script could ressurrect R.REYNOLDS career, b/c he is a good D.P./FLASH but a horrid G.L. Plus it would be cool to see a sequal to the side characters of Wolverine origions w/o Wolverine!
Please don’t let Ryan Reynolds play Deadpool. After that horrible version of Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins it’s very clear that he can’t handle the role of the merc with a mouth.
Not true… I think he’d be great for it. You KNOW Fox wasn’t going to let RR overtake Hugh Jackman/Wolverine in his own movie. If he was given free reign as the star, coupled with how much he truly knows and cares about the character of Deadpool, I think he’d do an excellent job.
And then Ryan Reynolds will find out that they are seeing someone else behind his back. They would be insane to make a movie with that franchise killer.
If he could just stay away from Comic Book movies altogether I was be just fine with him.
I mean I would be okay with him.
Ryan R…was SOOOO MISCAST as hal jordan. Wade Wilson fits a lot more with Reynolds personality and comedy persona IMO
This is going to be horrible…