Ryan Seacrest adds ‘Today’ gig with new two-year NBCUni pact

It’s been quite a week for Ryan Seacrest.

On Monday, Seacrest signed his delayed-but-expected renewal to remain as host of FOX’s “American Idol.”

On Wednesday, Seacrest fought off illness to continue his Lou Gehrig-esque “American Idol” Iron Man streak, which several publications speculated was on the verge of ending.

And on Friday, Seacrest signed a new two-year extension with NBCUniversal, a multi-platform agreement that will continue to expand Seacrest’s presence across both E! and the rest of the NBC family.

Seacrest will continue his role as E!News Managing Editor, he’ll join the “Today” team as a special correspondent and, as was previously announced, he’ll contribute to the NBC primetime coverage from the 2012 London Olympics.

“Ryan is an extraordinary talent who has been an important part of the Comcast family for a long time,” states Steve Burke, CEO of NBCUniversal. “We look forward to his continued role on E! and to having him appear on many new places across NBCUniversal, including the ‘Today’ show and at the Olympics. This is a great example of how NBCUniversal is able to provide the perfect home for some of the best people in the business.”

Seacrest enthusiastically adds, “Joining the Comcast family six years ago was a game changing experience for me. My time at E! has enriched my career – both in-front-of and behind-the-camera – for which I am forever grateful. Today, I am humbled to have the confidence of Steve Burke, Ted Harbert, Bonnie Hammer and many others within the NBCUniversal family, to strategically extend my relationship to encompass NBC programming. I’m especially looking forward to working with all the stellar on-air talents and producing executives involved in NBC’s news, entertainment and sports divisions, and I’m eager and excited to take on this broader new role.”

No mention was made of the cloning initiatives necessary to somehow give the world more Seacrest.