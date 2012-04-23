Ryan Seacrest signs ‘American Idol’ contract extension

Ryan Seacrest has signed a contract extension to continue as host of “American Idol.”

Though FOX’s press release didn’t discuss a contract length, Variety reports that the deal is for an additional two seasons, for an average of $15 million per season (roughly what Seacrest makes now). Seacrest is also negotiating a contract with NBC – he’s already been announced as part of the network’s Olympics coverage – but he’ll be able to do both.

“For the last 11 seasons, I’ve had the privilege to be a part of one of television’s most iconic shows. It’s been a wild ride, and I’m excited for my journey with ‘American Idol’ to continue,” Seacrest said in a statement. “The legions of fans, amazingly talented contestants, judges, and producers, along with the hard working ‘Idol’ crew, impress me every time we go on air and make hosting the show a dream job. I especially appreciate the support and confidence of Peter Rice, Mike Darnell and the entire FOX team – as well as the support of everyone at FremantleMedia North America – and I look forward to continuing our partnership.“