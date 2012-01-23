Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Shahs of Sunset’ gets start date from Bravo

Ryan Seacrest strikes again. He’ll be adding to his Kardashian TV empire with a new series, “Shahs of Sunset,” beginning Sun. March 11 (10 p.m. ET on Bravo). Following the lives of six Persian-American friends, the show will focus on their efforts to juggle social lives and careers with family tradition.

“Shahs of Sunset” cast includes:

Mercedes “MJ” Javid

MJ is a 30-something year old, luxury real estate agent living in the Hollywood Hills. A known party girl, she sometimes struggles balancing her “networking” at night with her early mornings at the office. Coming from different sides of the spectrum MJ and her overbearing and unconventional Persian mother, Vida, fight over everything, including the way MJ dresses.

Reza Farahan

Born in Tehran, Iran, and raised in Beverly Hills, Reza is a 38-year-old prominent player in the Los Angeles real estate world. He is one of few openly gay Persians in the community and often struggles with gossip and prejudice regarding his sexuality.

A$a Rahmati

A$a is a controversial singer/artist who prides herself on living the “Modern Persian gypsy bohemian lifestyle” and is prominent in the Venice artist scene. A refugee who fled Iran as a young girl, A$a grew up in Europe before moving to Los Angeles as a teenager.

Sammy Younai

Sammy is a residential developer in Beverly Hills specializing in building multi-million dollar homes specifically for the Persian community. Constantly working to make a deal, Sammy feels the pressure from his family and culture to be wildly successful in his career.

Mike Shouhed

Mike is part of the self-appointed “Persian Real Estate Mafia” in Los Angles. After being a high roller in the Vegas commercial real estate market, Mike lost his shirt in the crash and has moved back home to rebuild.

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedadhi

GG is an exotic beauty with a fiery temper and very little filter. Fully supported by her father, this classic “Persian Princess,” goes out to lunch with her friends during the day and shops for Mr. Persian Right at night.

Do you think you’ll watch “Shahs of Sunset”?