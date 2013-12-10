SAG nomination predictions: Who will make the cut?

Tomorrow, the Oscar race takes a significant turn, as we move beyond the critics’ awards — though there are still plenty of those to come, of course — and into the realm of industry opinion. The Screen Actors Guilds are the first taste we get of peer voting, and more often than not, the Academy echoes their selections with only a couple of exceptions — not least because the bodies share a not-inconsiderable number of voters.
Last year, 14 of 20 SAG-nominated film performances went on to be compete for the Oscars, and that was a lower proportion than usual; three years ago, it was as many as 19. When they disagree, it’s usually SAG’s picks that skew a little more conservative: on the whole, they’re less likely than the Academy to spring for foreign-language performances or offbeat art films. (Among the names that missed out on SAG nods last year were Emmanuelle Riva, Quvenzhané Wallis, Joaquin Phoenix and Amy Adams for “The Master” and eventual Supporting Actor Oscar champ Christoph Waltz.) So a SAG omission is by no means insurmountable — though when mainstream contenders miss out, it can be cause for concern.
Who’s looking good in this year’s SAG race, then? In each of the film categories, there are a handful of surefire nominees, but none is without some wiggle room — including the group’s top award, Best Ensemble. It’s ostensibly their Best Picture equivalent, and sometimes blatantly awarded as such –remember “Slumdog Millionaire?” Still, it’s still hard to imagine one of the Oscar frontrunners, “Gravity,” scoring here, for obvious reasons.
With all that in mind, Kris, Greg and I have gathered our predictions in each category for your perusal. In no category do we entirely agree on the field, which hopefully bodes well for some surprises tomorrow. Take a look and tell us what you think…
Best Ensemble
Greg’s picks:
“American Hustle”
“August: Osage County”
“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
“12 Years a Slave”
Guy’s picks:
“American Hustle”
“August: Osage County”
“Her”
“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
“12 Years a Slave”
Kris’ picks:
“American Hustle”
“August: Osage County”
“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
“12 Years a Slave”
All three of us agree on four of these. “12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle” are surefire Best Picture contenders that are also dependent on large, star-filled casts, so those are no-brainers. “August: Osage County” and “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” aren’t quite such formidable contenders, but it’s hard to imagine SAG ignoring such hefty, old-fashioned ensemble pieces in this category. (If they nominate the two-person cast of “Gravity,” it really is time to drop the “Best Ensemble” pretence.) For the final spot, Kris and Greg agree on the Old Hollywood comforts of “Saving Mr. Banks”; I wonder if they might skew trendier (and reward a very fine ensemble) with “Her.”
Best Actress
Greg’s picks:
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”
Guy’s picks:
Amy Adams, “American Hustle”
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
Kris’ picks:
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”
Again, we’re unanimous on four nominees here: Blanchett, Bullock, Dench and Streep have featured on pretty much everyone’s prediction lists for months now, and all four are former SAG winners. Emma Thompson isn’t, but only because her Oscar glory days predate the SAGs’ existence; she’s widely deemed a safe bet, and Kris and Greg agree. But what of Amy Adams? She’s popular with the Guild (if not as popular as she is the Academy, given that she missed a nod for “The Master” last year), and we know “American Hustle” was well-received at its SAG screening. She’s the spoiler, but it’s no easy field to spoil.
Best Actor
Greg’s picks:
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Robert Redford, “All is Lost”
Forest Whitaker, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
Guy’s picks:
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Robert Redford, “All is Lost”
Forest Whitaker, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
Kris’ picks:
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Robert Redford, “All is Lost”
Another category with four agreed nominees: Dern, Ejiofor, McConayghey and Redford (the same quartet, apparently, that competed so closely in the LAFCA vote) all look solid in the race, but in a crowded category, the final spot could go a number of ways. Greg and I are both taking a punt on Forest Whitaker: not the freshest or most acclaimed contender, but the kind of actors’ actor, in the kind of popular, middle-of-the-road film, that tends to go over well with this group. The same might be said of Kris’s pick, Tom Hanks, even if the talk around “Captain Phillips” has gone a bit quiet lately.
Best Supporting Actress
Greg’s picks:
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”
Octavia Spencer, “Fruitvale Station”
Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
Guy’s picks:
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Sarah Paulson, “12 Years a Slave”
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
Kris’ picks:
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Margo Martindale, “August: Osage County”
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
Slightly less consensus here: everyone agrees on Nyong’o, Lawrence and Winfrey, but from there on, we all have different ideas. Kris and I are both guessing SAG types will warm to June Squibb’s tough-old-broad act of “Nebraska,” while Greg thinks a better-known indie contender, previous winner Octavia Spencer for “Fruitvale Station,” will make the cut instead. Kris and Greg disagree on which “August: Osage County” performer will make it: the former says beloved character actor Margo Martindale, the latter says leading-lady-in-disguise Julia Roberts. For my part, I’m taking a wild guess on Sarah Paulson making it a very good morning for “12 Years a Slave”; no voting group is more sympathetic to actors with a TV profile.
Best Supporting Actor
Greg’s picks:
Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
Tom Hanks, “Saving Mr. Banks”
Jonah Hill, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Guy’s picks:
Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
James Gandolfini, “Enough Said”
Tom Hanks, “Saving Mr. Banks”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Kris’ picks:
Casey Affleck, “Out of the Furnace”
Will Forte, “Nebraska”
James Gandolfini, “Enough Said”
Tom Hanks, “Saving Mr. Banks”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
And finally, here’s where things really get interesting. Beyond the assumed frontrunner status of Jared Leto, not much else has settled in this category, and his and Tom Hanks’s canny Walt Disney impersonation are the only two performances we all agree will be nominated. Beyond that, Kris and I agree that James Gandolfini will find a place here: his tender performance in “Enough Said” is worthy on its own merits, but posthumous sentiment and his popularity with SAG (he won three times for his individual work in “The Sopranos”) are also factors. Greg and I, meanwhile, agree on Bradley Cooper (who hasn’t shown up much thus far) and Michael Fassbender; Kris, however, anticipates another SAG shutout for the latter, and a nod for Casey Affleck that would be a surprise to many.
Which of us three will be proven the most savvy? And what are your picks for tomorrow’s nominations? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments!
Surprised none of us picked “Nebraska” for ensemble. Seems to me a definite possibility, and love for “Out of the Furnace” is really strong with SAG, so that could translate, too. Couldn’t settle on what to take out, though, so we’ll just have to see what happens.
Was really hoping the support for OOTF could boost even Bale but it seems unlikely now. I guess we’ll see tomorrow.
My predictions:
Ensemble:
American Hustle
August: Osage County
Inside Llewyn Davis
12 Years a Slave
The Wolf of Wall Street
Best Actress:
Cate Blanchett “Blue Jasmine”
Judi Dench “Philomena”
Brie Larson “Short Term 12”
Meryl Streep “August: Osage County”
Emma Thompson “Saving Mr. Banks”
Best Actor:
Bruce Dern “Nebraska”
Chiwetel Ejiofor “12 Years a Slave”
Tom Hanks “Captain Phillips”
Joaquin Phoenix “Her”
Robert Redford “All is Lost”
Best Supporting Actress
Scarlett Johansson “Don Jon”
Margo Martindale “August: Osage County”
Lupita Nyong’o “12 Years a Slave”
June Squibb “Nebraska”
Oprah Winfrey “Lee Daniel’s The Butler”
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Brühl “Rush”
James Franco “Spring Breakers”
James Gandolfini “Enough Said”
Tom Hanks “Saving Mr. Banks”
Geoffrey Rush “The Book Thief”
The thought of Fassbender missing Sup Actor tomorrow is horrifying. I’m sure Leto gives the more excitable performance in his movie but Fassbender wasn’t a one-dimensional character. He was very human in his inhumanity.
I’m resistant to the idea that an actor missing out on a nomination for an awards show would be “horrifying”.
It wouldn’t even be very surprising.
Okay, maybe not horrifying, but how about disgraceful? Leto is perfect Oscar bait–non-threatening, likable, sentimental. Fassbender is admittedly a tougher sell in this character. The fact that Fassbender has yet to be nominated by SAG or AMPAS is bad enough. That he would be overlooked for this particular performance is–again–disgraceful.
I actually think woody harrelson in out of the furnace was the far better Villain
The Supporting Actor category is still open enough that I wouldn’t even be surprised if newly anointed frontrunner Jared Leto got snubbed tomorrow. It could be a sort of Albert Brooks in “Drive” thing, where the critics go nuts for the performance but the industry isn’t as taken. I wouldn’t bet against him getting nominated, but I’m just throwing it out there as a possible snub. I’m halfway predicting a surprise snub for McConaughey, but I’ll stick with my brain and say he’ll be nominated. Still, I wouldn’t be completely shocked to see him left out in favor of DiCaprio, Whitaker, or even a less likely contender like Phoenix, Bale, or Michael B. Jordan.
My predictions:
BEST ENSEMBLE
American Hustle
August: Osage County
Saving Mr. Banks
12 Years a Slave
The Wolf of Wall Street
BEST ACTOR
Bruce Dern, Nebraska
Chiwetel Ejiofor, 12 Years a Slave
Tom Hanks, Captain Phillips
Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club
Robert Redford, All is Lost
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, Blue Jasmine
Sandra Bullock, Gravity
Judi Dench, Philomena
Meryl Streep, August: Osage County
Emma Thompson, Saving Mr. Banks
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Fassbender, 12 Years a Slave
James Gandolfini, Enough Said
Tom Hanks, Saving Mr. Banks
Jonah Hill, The Wolf of Wall Street
Jared Leto, Dallas Buyers Club
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jennifer Lawrence, American Hustle
Lupita Nyong’o, 12 Years a Slave
Julia Roberts, August: Osage County
June Squibb, Nebraska
Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Is the late screening of wolf of Wall Street hurting it? Also, why no prisoners?
This is the most interesting part of this puzzle. Exactly what did they see and when did they see it? If they didn’t see TWOWS, then how are these nominations really relevant?
SAG liked Prisoners. Could definitely show up in ensemble and/or supporting.
Completely agree with you about Casey Affleck, Kris. His work in Out of the Furnace rivals that of his work in Jesse James. Do I think he’ll get in for a nom? No. Does he deserve to get in for a nom? Absolutely.
Also, I have a feeling Fassbender will get snubbed too. I really hope that doesn’t happen, but it’s just a feeling I’m getting. He’s been snubbed several times before.
This movie is reaching a lot more people than something like Shame, although it certainly doesn’t help that he isn’t campaigning and there are 2+ other actors to reward for the film. I think he can get in but there are plenty of choices in that category. Gandolfini should make it in with all the affection for him, and maybe Bruhl can surge.
BEST ENSEMBLE
12 Years a Slave
American Hustle
August: Osage County
The Butler
The Wolf of Wall Street
BEST ACTOR
Bruce Dern
Leonardo DiCaprio
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Tom Hanks
Joaquin Phoenix
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Brie Larson
Meryl Streep
Emma Thompson
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Fassbender
Jake Gyllenhaal
Tom Hanks
Jonah Hill
Jared Leto
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jennifer Lawrence
Lupita Nyong’o
Octavia Spencer
June Squibb
Oprah Winfrey
That’s more like it! I am stunned by the lack of Leonardo and Wolf in the “Experts” Predictions. Wasn’t it Kris Tapley who precisely mentioned how the SAG screening went through the roof at the SAG Nom Committee Screening? The standing ovation for LEO?! What am I am missing?
That SAG screening didn’t contain the 1500-2000-strong SAG nominating committee, but rather, a handful of nom comm members and then a bunch of SAG Foundation members (the latter of which don’t vote). I guess that’s what you’re missing.
It may not have been seen by enough of the committee in time. It may well have. I’m betting it wasn’t, though, just like Django last year.
American Hustle
August : Osage County
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Saving Mr Banks
12 Years A Slave
Dern
Ejiofor
Jordan
McConaughey
Redford
Blanchett
Bullock
Louis-Dreyfus
Streep
Thompson
Fassbender
Gandolfini
Gyllenhaal
Hanks
Leto
Lawrence
Martindale
Nyong’o
Paulson
Winfrey
Last night I just watched “Enough Said” and I think it has an amazing enselble, absolutely brilliant script, and the performances from Julia Louis-Dreyfus and James Gandolfini arr superb. Louis-Dreyfus was funny and awkward ans honest and when it got to it heartbreakingly on point. The samwcn be said of ames Gandolgini
So the above two comments were mine. Lol. Sorry about that. What I was saying that the same could be said of James Gandolfini’s performance. He was so lived in, in that performance, that I wish more actors would do. I love movies like Enough Said, and as much as theatrical films like “12 Years a Slave” and “Gravity” are, this is just as much an experience. Not that they would get as much consideration, but I thought Toni Collette and Ben Falcone gave great supporting performances that really elevated the movie because every scene with them reiterated that there was a great script to behold. Props to Nicole Holofcener. And if Sarah Paulson got to sneak in there, that would be great because she is great. Although Nyong’os performance might overshadow her. I’m gonna say this, and people can get mad, but I would just love if Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for Catching Fire. I know, I know, it wasn’t apart of the Oscar bait films, but if you have seen Catching Fire, then you know that she was amazing in it. But, I guess she’ll get the love from that in the “American Hustle” nomination. And can we ask, what happens if she takes home gold in March? I mean Nyong’o is the frontrunner and likely to win, but Lawrence has stayed on the radar since Winter’s Bone in 2010, sooo…just saying.
Lead Actor
Bruce Dern, Nebraska
Robert Redford, All Is Lost
Chiwetel Ejiofor, 12 Years a Slave
Forest Whitaker, Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club
Lead Actress
Judi Dench, Philomena
Sandra Bullock, Gravity
Cate Blanchett, Blue Jasmine
Emma Thompson, Saving Mr. Banks
Meryl Streep, August: Osage County
Supp Actor
Will Forte, Nebraska
Tom Hanks, Saving Mr. Banks
Jared Leto, Dallas Buyers Club
James Gandolfini, Enough Said
Michael Fassbender, 12 Years a Slave
Supp Actress
June Squibb, Nebraska
Sally Hawkins, Blue Jasmine
Lupita Nyong’o, 12 Years a Slave
Jennifer Lawrence, American Hustle
Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Ensemble
Nebraska
Blue Jasmine
12 Years a Slave
American Hustle
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
ENSEMBLE:
12 Years a Slave
American Hustle
August: Osage County
Dallas Buyers Club
Saving Mr. Banks
ACTOR:
Ejiofor
Dern
Hanks
McConaughey
Whitaker
ACTRESS:
Blanchett
Bullock
Dench
Thompson
Streep
S-Actor:
Affleck
Cooper
Fassbender
Gandolini
Leto
S-Actress:
Garner
Lawrence
Nyong’o
Squibb
Winfrey
So ‘Lee Daniels’ The Butler’ might get in despite the fact that John Cusack (who’ll probably be one of the recipients) is completely miscast as Nixon (although I think that was probably more to do with the fact that the make-up department was just being lazy that day).
i’d go as far as to say that i’d actually be shocked if wolf doesn’t score an ensemble nod…and no guts no glory i’m calling hugh jackman for prisoners as a surprise nominee. not sure who would come out lol but just a hunch