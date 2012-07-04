Sam Raimi’s ‘Oz: The Great and Powerful’ gets a poster

It’s hard to be under the radar at Comic-Con, but one film that will be showing its wares to the Hall H faithful that isn’t getting a lot of pre-Con buzz is “Oz: The Great and Powerful.” 

Sam Raimi’s vision is a prequel to the “Wizard of Oz” story so many generations have grown to love and stars James Franco (as Oz), Mila Kunis (Thedora, the eventual Wicked Witch of the West), Michelle Williams (Glinda, the Good Witch of the South) and Rachel Weisz (Evanora, the Wicked Witch of the East). The “Spider-Man” director’s take has to be different enough from the classic 1939 “The Wizard of Oz” to avoid a lawsuit and Oscar winner Robert Stromberg is the film’s production designer (“Avatar,” “Alice in Wonderland”) which is why the panel should be a must for any serious cinephile.

Comic-Con badge holders and press will find out more next Thursday when “Oz” gets the spotlight during Disney’s 2:05-3:05 panel in Hall H.  Stay tuned to HitFix on twitter to get all the details.  In the meantime, check out this brand new teaser poster for the film.  It certainly looks like something for the whole family doesn’t it?

