Sam Smith enchants with ‘Stay With Me’ at MTV VMAs: Watch

In a show filled with big production numbers, Sam Smith let his voice be the main attraction during his stirring performance of his breakthrough hit, “Stay With Me” at the MTV VMAs

Standing still at the microphone and accompanied only by a keyboardist, Smith drew a standing ovation from the audience, including the all-important Kardashian clan.

Smith was up for two awards: best male video and artist to watch, but went home empty handed. However, he had Twitter to keep him warm, at the site blew up with praise for his spare performance, with some tweeted that he reminded them of Adele.