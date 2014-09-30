Sam Smith is famous now in ‘Restart’ music video

The music video for Sam Smith's new song “Restart” culls footage from his last eight months, from touring and radio chats, festival dates and goofing off on the road.

The tune is the fifth single from the British R&B singer's breakout album, “In The Lonely Hour,” a deluxe edition addition. Produced by BBC 1's Zane Lowe, “Restart” is an upbeat finger-snapper, much like its happy-go-lucky vid.

“In the Lonely Hour” is out now. Smith is currently touring in the U.S., with a gig at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles tonight, a headlining spot at Austin City Limits on the weekend and the following, stop-ffs at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and more. The “Stay With Me” star will tour the U.K. and Australia again in the Spring.