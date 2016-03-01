Samantha Bee takes on abortions, Texas, and old man lawmakers

Last night's Full Frontal With Samantha Bee featured a segment about abortion regulations in Texas, which have made it increasingly impossible for abortion clinics to exist in the state and shut the vast majority of them down.

Bee spoke to people on both sides of the issue: Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, and Rep. Dan Flynn, the state lawmaker who co-authored HB2, the legality of which is being argued in the Scalia-less Supreme Court this week.

While neither one came out looking particularly awesome (Hogue seemed naive and slightly clueless at times, though this may have been by design for joke purposes), Flynn got the buffoon-on-the-wrong-side-of-a-subtly-angry-correspondent treatment we've seen Bee do so well on The Daily Show. It was equal parts funny, glorious, and maddening, as are all of her best segments.

It culminates in Hogue, Bee, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Shark, and WNBA head coach Stephanie White bringing it in for a team cheer.