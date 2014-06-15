Samuel L. Jackson Recites His ‘Pulp Fiction’ ‘Ezekiel’ Speech From Memory, We All Die

06.15.14 4 years ago

UPDATE (6/16/14): A previous version of this article mistakenly referred to weather reporter Sam Champion when it should have referred to entertainment reporter Sam Rubin. We regret the error almost as much as Sam Rubin did when he mistook Samuel L. Jackson for Laurence Fishburne.

Samuel L. Jackson is a “badass,” okay? I know it, you know it, Sam Rubin knows it. We all know it. And yet every time we think Samuel L. Jackson has reached the pinnacle of (traditionally defined) badassery, along comes Samuel L. Jackson to top himself by reciting the entire “Ezekiel” speech from “Pulp Fiction” on “The Graham Norton Show” – from memory. Watch closely as Keira Knightley turns a whole new shade of pale.

