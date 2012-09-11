‘Samurai Jack’ movie could still be in the cards says Genndy Tartakovsky

Ok, first things first: don’t get your hopes up too high, “Samurai Jack” fans.
Still, the long-toiling feature film version of the popular animated series (not to be confused with the live-action adaptation “Immortals” director Tarsem Singh has stated he’d like to make) could potentially be moving closer to reality, at least according to the show’s creator Genndy Tartakovsky.
“I’ve been trying so hard every year, and the one amazing thing about ‘Jack’ is that I did it in 2001, you know, and it still survived,” Tartakovsky told IGN in an interview at the Toronto Film Festival, where he recently premiered his upcoming animated comedy “Hotel Transylvania.” “There’s something about it that’s connected with people. And I want it, it’s number 1 on my list, and now Bob Osher, the President [of Digital Production at Sony Picture Entertainment], is like ‘Hey, let’s talk about Jack. Let’s see what we can do.’ And I go, ‘You’re going to do a 2D feature animated movie?’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah. Maybe. Let’s do some research and let’s see.’ So it’s not dead for sure by any means, and it’s still on the top of my list, and I’m trying as hard as I can.”
“Samurai Jack” centers on the exploits of the title character, a young prince who must find a way back to the past after he is banished from Feudal Japan into a dystopian future by a powerful demon. The critically-acclaimed series, which won several Emmys during its run, aired from 2001-2004 on The Cartoon Network before being cancelled partway through its fourth season (the unaired episodes were later made available online). New Line Cinema began the process of developing an animated feature-film version in 2002, but the project was later abandoned.
Oh I would so love to see a JACK movie! Think about how awesome the show was, in a half hour format, on a small screen, on a TV budget! A theatrical version might be the best thing ever!
Samurai Jack was a remarkably good show and deceptively smart. I would love to see a theatrical wrapping up of the series to see what they could do with it. I’d like it self-contained only because my fear with it leading into a revival of the series is if it did not maintain studio-friendly numbers we might never get any closure.
In other news, how much further behind can a theatrical version of Terriers and Awake be? We know Arrested Development is finally happening, right? RIGHT?!!!
-Cheers
I hope they make this movie. Samurai Jack is legendary! We need closure with Jack finally beating Aku! It’s sad that Mako Iwamatsu passed away. He had a great and distinctive character voice, it will be a great hurdle replacing him
Plz make this movie, I love this show, and still watch it (20 now)
pls pls samurai jack
please i need to know what happened to jack!!!!
please please please please please do movie i want to know what happens to jack .
I just want to see Jack ;'(
