San Diego Comic-Con pushes pre-registration to early 2014

(CBR) Two and a half weeks after informing attendees that pre-registration for Comic-Con International 2014 wouldn”t occur in November, organizers have announced they”re postponing the process until early next year to “fine-tune” the online system.

“Although we have been working around the clock with EPIC Registration, there is still room for improvement,” states the new update on the convention”s blog. “Because we want to have as fully developed a product as possible we have decided to postpone Comic-Con 2014 badge preregistration until early next year. We know this is a disappointment and are sincerely sorry for the delay. However it really is our hope to avoid some of the issues we”ve had in the past and the additional time will allow us and EPIC to best address those issues.”

Organizers say the hope to implement new features, including a shopping cart that “should allow you to hold available badge inventory for all members of your party during your registration session,” single-session purchasing for multiple badges, a unique registration code to help weed out the landing page and waiting room, and extensive load-testing.

Comic-Con International 2014 will be held July 24-27 in San Diego.