San Diego critics pick ‘Artist,’ Refn

After recently releasing a list of nominees, the San Diego Film Critics Society has announced “The Artist” as Best Picture of the year. Though the film won nothing else from the group. Nicolas Winding Refn took the Best Director honor for “Drive,” which is becoming consistent. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Artist”

Best Director: Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”

Best Actor: Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”

Best Actress: Brit Marling, “Another Earth”

Best Supporting Actor: Nick Nolte, “Warrior”

Best Supporting Actress: Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Moneyball”

Best Original Screenplay: “Midnight in Paris”

Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”

Best Editing: “Beginners”

Best Production Design: “Hugo”

Best Score: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

Best Ensemble Performance: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

Best Animated Film: “Arthur Christmas”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Le Quattro Volte”

Best Documentary: “Project Nim”

Body of Work for 2011: Jessica Chastain

Kyle Counts Award: Lee Ann Kim, San Diego Asian Film Foundation

