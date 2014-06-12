San Francisco 49ers Coach Jim Harbaugh Tragically Suffers From ‘Dad Pants’

In this day and age, there is no reason for wearing pants that don't fit. If we can put a man on the moon, we can craft pants that skim male hips without crushing their bits or billowing out into accidental JNCOS.

Sarah Harbaugh, wife of San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh, is on a crusade to end 'Dad Pants.' With the help of Dockers, she is determined to get back the butts for ladies – and gentlemen – to ogle. Because wearing pants that look like khaki drapes hung from a belt is no way to live.