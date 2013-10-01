Sandra Bullock and George Clooney take ‘Gravity’ to New York

Hey, boys and girls, it’s time for another movie marketing lesson from your friends at HitFix.
What do you do when you have a film that mostly appeals to men, but you want to make sure you get the attention of younger women? It’s really important those women go with their boyfriends on Friday and Saturday night, because that means their boyfriends will definitely go. Well, when your cast is limited to just two, cough, older, cough, actors, there isn’t much you can do. Sure, rave reviews (97% on Rotten Tomatoes, 8 100 grades so far on Metacritic) and amazing footage are selling it pretty damn well, but it’s opening week. The pressure is on! Someone in the studio is no doubt saying, “How can we liven things up a bit down the homestretch? I mean, yeah, the movie stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, but how do we make some noise on, y’know, those gossip sites (Sandra can’t do this on her own!)?”*
*(How can we get my daughter’s 15-year-old friends interested?)
Why, you pull out one of the oldest tricks in the book. You get some paparazzi-friendly beautiful actresses to walk down your opening week premiere red carpet.
No disrespect to the always debonair Clooney and the still stunning (and possibly now Best Actress frontrunner) Bullock, but all eyes were on Ms. Emma Watson at the New York premiere of “Gravity” Tuesday night. And, on cue, Ms. Watson playfully posed on the red carpet. Who else showed up? None other than Katie Holmes (who Clooney greeted with a hug, no less). Yep, flip on any Entertainment Tonight, Access, E! or OMGwhatever tomorrow and you’ll see Watson and Holmes along with George and Sandy.
Does this move the needle for “Gravity’s” opening on Friday? Probably not. But it certainly doesn’t hurt. Plus, pre-release tracking is looking pretty good for Warner Bros. as it is. But, hey, let’s not jinx them, OK?
For some pretty photos from the New York “Gravity” premiere, check out the gallery embedded below.
Are you seeing “Gravity” this weekend? (I can tell you Tapley and I are catching it again.)
This is just not worthy of the InContention I know and like to read. The subject matter and the way it’s treated, is one thing, but the tone of Ellwood’s prose is another entirely. Almost nauseating.
We cover industry and strategy. It fits. I like the tone. We could all lighten up a little bit from time to time. :)
Anyway, stoked to see this on IMAX and Dolby Atmos. So that’s at least two more times I’ll be catching it in theaters. Can’t wait to hear what the readers think.
+1 God knows I read In Contention every day, and rightly so, but this article weirded me out: too cynical and kind of dumb. There’s hardly anything exceptionnal about celebrities attending a NY premiere. Gravity has been tracking extremely well in all demographics and they don’t need Emma Watson to increase their BO. Also, I’ve been checking a couple celebrity web sites and all I see abt the premiere is pics of Bullock and Clooney anyway.
I think you guys fail to realize that Greg had a career in film publicity long before he was a journalist. He knows what he’s talking about, but anyway, I tried. Get hung up on it if you must.
As Tapley said, IC covers industry and strategy and specified Greg’s background. The article was totally appropriate and noteworthy. Didn’t find it nauseating or dumb. And, if you read the article, Christophe, then you missed the part about “it certainly doesn’t hurt.”
All I’m saying is this is standard industry practice, when Gossip Girl was shooting in town, Blake Lively et al. were at all sorts of premieres and hitting the glossies almost every week. Yet by singling out Gravity, this article makes it sound like this particular film is in need of cheap publicity, which is definitely not the case. And yes, I’ve read it several times now, and noticed the attempts at nuance and humor.
Okay…
I agree with Mads. There’s fluff like this on a hundred other sites.