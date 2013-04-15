Watch: Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy put ‘The Heat’ on a perp in new clip

04.15.13 5 years ago

You know that whole “good cop, bad cop” dynamic? Melissa McCarthy clearly has no interest in being the former.

The “Identity Thief” funnywoman and co-star Sandra Bullock face off over how to approach a weaselly-looking perp for questioning in a brand-new clip for their forthcoming buddy comedy “The Heat,” directed by “Bridesmaids” helmer Paul Feig and set for release on June 28. In short: Bullock’s character feels it’s best to ply the arrestee with coffee, while McCarthy would much rather just throw the book at him – as in literally throw the book at him.

Check out the clip (which premiered as an MTV exclusive) below, then check out a new teaser poster for the film further down the page.

Around The Web

TAGSmelissa mccarthySANDRA BULLOCKTHE HEATThe Heat clipsThe Heat poster

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP