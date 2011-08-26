Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds may reunite on FOX animated comedy

#Ryan Reynolds
08.26.11 7 years ago 2 Comments
Can FOX make a decent proposal to reunite “The Proposal” stars Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock?
According to Deadline.com, the long-time chums may team up on “And Then There Was Gordon,” an animated comedy with Reynolds set to co-write, executive produce and star.
FOX has given a presentation order — shorter than a full pilot, but more substantive than just a script order — to “Gordon,” which Reynolds will write with Allan Loeb.
Reynolds will also voice the lead character, an ordinary child in a family of geniuses raised by a brilliant and eccentric mother. If Bullock is successfully wooed, she would voice the mother and also executive produce.
In addition to their work together in the smash hit “The Proposal,” Bullock and Reynolds have been linked together on “Most Wanted,” which would also come from “Proposal” writer Pete Chiarelli and director Anne Fletcher.

TOPICS#Ryan Reynolds
TAGSAnd Then There Was GordonRyan ReynoldsSANDRA BULLOCK

