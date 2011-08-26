Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds may reunite on FOX animated comedy

Can FOX make a decent proposal to reunite “The Proposal” stars Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock?
According to Deadline.com, the long-time chums may team up on “And Then There Was Gordon,” an animated comedy with Reynolds set to co-write, executive produce and star.
FOX has given a presentation order — shorter than a full pilot, but more substantive than just a script order — to “Gordon,” which Reynolds will write with Allan Loeb.
Reynolds will also voice the lead character, an ordinary child in a family of geniuses raised by a brilliant and eccentric mother. If Bullock is successfully wooed, she would voice the mother and also executive produce.
In addition to their work together in the smash hit “The Proposal,” Bullock and Reynolds have been linked together on “Most Wanted,” which would also come from “Proposal” writer Pete Chiarelli and director Anne Fletcher.
What, a Fox animated series not produced/directed/written/voiced by Seth MacFarlane? Is that allowed…?
What is Ryan Reynolds on “CRACK” what the hel- is his problem when you can use L Lohan etc. What the hel- he is going do when these elders startt to have hot flashes hoes in heat
And he wants to marry H Berry with a kid not even yours and the Bitc- filed for custody to rid of the biological father
I am not going to waste my money on your Movies with the elders you can take that to the bank
At least REG on LIVE WITH REGIS woke-up and RETIRED Pipa is ancient history Enfact, we all are hitting fifty and trying to fake being younger We need to RETIRE When it comes to acting let the younger ones have it
For Example J FRANCO l lOHAN K PERRY P HILTON B SPEARS etc the future
Thamks AMERICA for having me.