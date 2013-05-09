Sandra Bullock struggles with panic in amazing teaser trailer for ‘Gravity’

That is how you cut a teaser trailer.
I would be perfectly happy if I didn’t see another frame of footage from Alfonso Cuaron’s upcoming film “Gravity” until it opened in October. Until today, we’ve managed to go without seeing any moving images, and I already knew I was desperate to see the film.
Now, though, after that trailer? Holy cow. “Gravity” tells the story of two astronauts, played by George Clooney and Sandra Bullock, who are in the middle of a space walk when their craft is hit by debris and Bullock becomes separated from the ship.
There is no more humbling concept to me than being adrift in space, alone and without any protection beyond the space suit you’re wearing. If you want to feel very small, just looking up into space will do that, but to actually be lost in it, not sure if you’re ever going to see another person again… I would imagine there’s no easy way to express the horror that would set in.
Cuaron’s been away from directing for a while, and it’s been frustrating waiting for him to come back to it. He’s got such command and such a unique take on things that it seems hard to believe he’s only made a few films, and no feature since 2006’s “Children Of Men.”
I’m dying to see what he’s done here. I’ve heard amazing stories of long uninterrupted takes and I hear the effects work in general is seamless and beautiful and I hear great things about the performances. This is one of the year’s most exciting and original films, at least on paper, and I can’t wait to lay eyes on it.
You can get lost in space with “Gravity” on October 4, 2013.
It’s funny, I just saw Y TU MAMA TAMBIEN for the first time, and even then you can see him experimenting with the unbroken takes. Conversations run and run and run, with an energy that becomes exhausting. Not surprising that when he turned those skills over to tension, Cuaron cranked it out of the park.
Ahhhh Cuaron’s best film.
I wish directors would do what Kubrick and Whedon did for space films/shows and leave out the sound effects. It would be a lot scarier in my opinion if there were no sound.
Just a nitpick though. Trailer looks great.
Did you really just lump Kubrick and Whedon together in a totally appropriate and justifiable way? Yes? Oh good.
I *believe* so. Maybe just scroll up and re-read it.
I think the “sound in space” thing is likely only in the trailer but good of you to bring it up. I also agree with your Kubrick/Whedon connection!
Thanks!
Watching the trailer I was thinking “Holy hell, this is going to be BRILLIANT in IMAX”. But then the trailer ended. And I saw that was playing in IMAX 3D. I am so unbelievably disappointed right now. Why? Why does it have to be 3D?
MIssion: Impossible – Ghost Protocol is the best IMAX experiece I’ve ever had because of how I was completely immersed in the film. The tower sequence in Dubai was one of the most stressful experiences I’ve had with a movie because I literally felt like I was there and that I was about to fall to my death along with Tom Cruise. And it did it without 3D. We do not need 3D to be completely immersed.
In my opinion, 3D just consistently reminds me that I am not actually there experiencing everything and that this is just a movie.
Don’t get me wrong, I am still beyond excited for Gravity, it just absolutely KILLS me that I’m not going to be able to see it in IMAX.
Not to mention that there is a percentage of the population who cannot physically watch a movie in 3D for various reasons.
“Remember that movie where the couple are stranded in the middle of the ocean?”
“Open Water?”
“Right. Well, how bout we take the same concept, only the people are astronauts and they’re stranded in space!”
I think you’re short changing this a bit. The director is Alfonso Cuaron. Based on his previous work, this is sure to be nothing short of tense, thrilling and above-all amazing.
Oh, be fair; nobody remembers Open Water.
In hindsight, ‘Children of Men’ was probably the best film of 2006 (yes, even over ‘The Departed’). It’s been too long since Cuaron has released a picture!
If you’ve never read Ray Bradbury’s short story, “Kaleidoscope”, you really should. I once directed the short play (which Bradbury himself adapted for the stage) and it was once of the most intense experiences I ever had as a director, as it dealt with the size and horror and sublimity and isolation of space and gets pretty damned dark. I hope ‘Gravity’ covers the same territory and isn’t just an action/FX lark…
“I’ve heard amazing stories of long uninterrupted takes”
…so share it…or don’t tell us anything!!!!!
^_^
The story of the opening shot being a 17 minute uninterrupted take has been going around since there were different actors set to play these rolls.
So it’s a character piece about an astronaut slowly dying while drifting through space? That’s boring. Better be some aliens in there somewhere. But, if not then at least it’s Sandra Bullock. Aside from Julia Roberts there’s no other actor I’d like to see launched into black void of outer space to die a slow and mercifully silent death.
Aside from the heavy snark in your post I highly doubt an astronaut could be flung forcefully enough by the event in the trailer to escape the earth’s gravity. I think she’d be more likley to slowly be pulled back to earth, though that could take a long time =).
This looks seriously great and I will be there when it opens.
That said, a somewhat similar film named ‘Marooned’ was made in 1969 by John Sturges dealing with similar themes although the whole film was more a melodrama than a thriller. It’s probably more interesting how it foreshadowed the events of Apollo 13 so soon after the moon landing.
This is your cue to go read the Ray Bradbury short story “Kaleidoscope” from “The Illustrated Man.” It’s about what happens when a meteorite hits a rocket and the astronauts go flying different directions in their space suits, slowly loosing radio contact. It’s the same concept as this story and Bradbury infuses it with his trademark gentle humanism without ignoring the horror of the situations.