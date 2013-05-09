Sandra Bullock struggles with panic in amazing teaser trailer for ‘Gravity’

That is how you cut a teaser trailer.

I would be perfectly happy if I didn’t see another frame of footage from Alfonso Cuaron’s upcoming film “Gravity” until it opened in October. Until today, we’ve managed to go without seeing any moving images, and I already knew I was desperate to see the film.

Now, though, after that trailer? Holy cow. “Gravity” tells the story of two astronauts, played by George Clooney and Sandra Bullock, who are in the middle of a space walk when their craft is hit by debris and Bullock becomes separated from the ship.

There is no more humbling concept to me than being adrift in space, alone and without any protection beyond the space suit you’re wearing. If you want to feel very small, just looking up into space will do that, but to actually be lost in it, not sure if you’re ever going to see another person again… I would imagine there’s no easy way to express the horror that would set in.

Cuaron’s been away from directing for a while, and it’s been frustrating waiting for him to come back to it. He’s got such command and such a unique take on things that it seems hard to believe he’s only made a few films, and no feature since 2006’s “Children Of Men.”

I’m dying to see what he’s done here. I’ve heard amazing stories of long uninterrupted takes and I hear the effects work in general is seamless and beautiful and I hear great things about the performances. This is one of the year’s most exciting and original films, at least on paper, and I can’t wait to lay eyes on it.

You can get lost in space with “Gravity” on October 4, 2013.