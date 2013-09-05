Sandra Bullock stuggles against ‘Gravity’ in latest trailer

(CBR) Gravity might be one of the weaker forces in the physical world, but Alfonso Cuarón”s “Gravity” looks pretty powerful. The first and second trailer for this film starring George Clooney and Sandra Bullock as astronauts stranded in open space, left viewers anxious. It seemed impossible to top them, but now you can check out the latest version which goes further into the film than those previous offerings.

Here”s the official synopsis:

GRAVITY, directed by Oscar® nominee Alfonso Cuaron, stars Oscar® winners Sandra Bullock and George Clooney in a heart-pounding thriller that pulls you into the infinite and unforgiving realm of deep space. Bullock plays Dr. Ryan Stone, a brilliant medical engineer on her first shuttle mission, with veteran astronaut Matt Kowalsky (Clooney). But on a seemingly routine spacewalk, disaster strikes. The shuttle is destroyed, leaving Stone and Kowalsky completely alone-tethered to nothing but each other and spiraling out into the blackness. The deafening silence tells them they have lost any link to Earth…and any chance for rescue. As fear turns to panic, every gulp of air eats away at what little oxygen is left. But the only way home may be to go further out into the terrifying expanse of space.

Gravity opens on Oct. 4.

